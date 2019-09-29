Rough arterial streets drew the ire of frustrated Lincoln commuters who turned out to five open houses across the city this month held to gather input on what streets should be fixed with funds from a new city sales tax.
More than 200 people attended the sessions, where they could designate their priorities for road work on an online map and learn about street conditions overall.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department officials last week expressed surprise that most people drawing on that map weren't singling out streets in their own neighborhood.
"They're drawing lines citywide," Assistant Transportation Director Lonnie Burklund told an advisory committee that will recommend street repairs.
Based on those maps, Lincoln residents want to see work done to improve North 14th Street near Belmont Elementary School, South 40th and South 48th streets north of Nebraska 2, South 56th Street near Normal Boulevard and North 70th Street between Fremont Street and Havelock Avenue.
At the northeast Lincoln open house Sept. 24, North 70th Street was public enemy No. 1 for a handful of people who turned out.
Some brought pictures and lists of the complaints made about the stretch of 70th Street.
Joe Eisenberg said he has to straddle lane lines sometimes while driving down that street to protect his car from the roadway.
"I bottomed out in my Prius one time," he said.
Dale Craghead came to that open house to gripe about North 70th Street, too.
His Volkswagen Jetta has bottomed out on that stretch, and like others, he told city staff about "The Bump," a nuisance for drivers who must swerve to avoid it on trips up and down the street.
Asked if he supported the sales tax for streets, Craghead said, "I voted for it, not that I really wanted to."
Businesses in Lincoln will begin collecting the additional quarter-cent sales tax Tuesday.
It is expected to generate $13 million a year for street work until ending after six years.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed a 14-member committee to oversee the new revenue stream and projects funded by it. Next month, members are expected to pick the first projects for repair and construction.
Those first projects are unlikely to be arterial streets, Burklund told the committee at a recent meeting.
"We'll be lucky to incorporate them in 2021," he said.
Fixing arterial streets requires more time in design and engineering and should be coordinated with the city's utilities so any future utility main replacement coincides with the street work, Engineering Services Manager Thomas Shafer said.
It's likely that new road construction will be some of the first work paid for using revenue from the sales tax, as many projects are already identified and shovel-ready, Transportation and Utilities officials told the committee.
As outlined in the plans for the sales tax, 1.5% of revenue generated will be directed toward a large-scale project to redesign streets in the area of 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway. At least 25% of the funds must go for road projects associated with city growth.
Grant Daily, president of the South Salt Creek Neighborhood, attended the downtown open house Sept. 25.
He said growth is important but most of this sales tax money shouldn't be sent to the edges of Lincoln.
"It has to relate to where the need is," Daily said.
The committee's recommendations will be discussed at a public hearing before the Lincoln City Council, which will vote to adopt the street repairs later this year.
Construction on the first round of projects is slated to start next spring.