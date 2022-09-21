Lincoln drivers could have 4 more holidays where they can park for free

Sometimes it’s worth complaining.

During TJ McDowell's first six months as an aide to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird leading the city’s One Lincoln initiative on equity, diversity and inclusion, the mayor’s office asked him to look into a parking complaint related to Juneteenth.

A woman who’d parked in the Haymarket on the newest federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans was upset that she’d gotten a parking ticket on a federal holiday.

McDowell looked into it and discovered that while a city ordinance waives parking fines on six federal holidays and Sundays, those holidays didn’t include Juneteenth (made a federal holiday in 2021) or Martin Luther King Jr. Day (a federal holiday since 1983).

McDowell summarized his research in writing and recommended those two holidays be added to the six federal holidays — New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas — now exempt from parking fees.

Then other city officials noted there were two other federal holidays not included in the ordinance: Veterans Day and Presidents Day.

Juneteenth and MLK Day are both relatively new holidays, but both Veterans Day and Presidents Day appear to have been overlooked for much longer.

Veterans Day has been a federal holiday since 1938. Presidents Day, if you want to split hairs, has been a holiday since the 1800s, when the United States began commemorating George Washington’s birthday, though it wasn’t until 1968 that Congress passed a bill to move it to the third Monday in February and call it Presidents Day, which took effect in 1971.

In any case, both holidays far precede the ordinance, which was first drafted in 1954.

So call it an update or a revision, but if the City Council agrees in the coming weeks, drivers will have four more federal holidays where they can park for free.