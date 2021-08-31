Lincoln downtown high-rise on its way to reclaiming old glory

Developers who want to return the “luxury” to Lincoln’s downtown high-rise apartment building at 13th Street and Lincoln Mall got a final nod of approval from the City Council on Monday.
The council unanimously approved the redevelopment agreement for Sky Park Apartments, built in 1963 and billed as the “tower of gracious living” and “a calm gracious atmosphere which is not without the thrilling tingle of excitement for those who share in its luxurious appointments.”
It had a dry sauna and a “sun-dappled patio and velvet putting green” and — just in case — a comfortably furnished fallout shelter stocked with food, water and other necessities.
Now in a downtown flush with luxury apartments, the building had fallen into disrepair when Sampson Construction bought it in 2019.
Residents have moved out of the building during the restoration — offered vacant spots at other apartments by Sampson officials.
The 12-story high-rise is one of the tallest buildings in Lincoln on the National Register of Historic Places, second only to the Capitol.
The redevelopment agreement approved Monday includes restoring the 75 existing apartments and adding six more, adding modern security features, a fitness center and restoring the dry sauna and second-floor deck, which will include green space.
Sampson will remove hazardous materials — including asbestos and lead paint, bring the building up to code and make it more energy-efficient.
Those code improvements include adding additional “tubing” to the historical railings to avoid falling hazards for small children while still maintaining the historical look of the building.
The redevelopment agreement includes streetscape improvements along Lincoln Mall, including the possibility of updating the bus shelter.
To contribute to the city’s affordable housing priorities, the agreement also includes giving $285,000 to the South of Downtown Redevelopment project to help rehab old apartment buildings in the area.
The project will cost more than $13 million, including using $1.3 million in tax-increment financing to pay for certain upfront costs, such as site acquisition and preparation, energy enhancements and historical facade improvements. The city will get $15,000 of that TIF for streetscape improvements.
Tax-increment financing allows developers of projects in designated blight areas to use the increased future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain upfront costs.
The project will take advantage of a recently approved constitutional amendment to extend the TIF payback period from 15 to 20 years.
