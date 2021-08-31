Lincoln downtown high-rise on its way to reclaiming old glory

Developers who want to return the “luxury” to Lincoln’s downtown high-rise apartment building at 13th Street and Lincoln Mall got a final nod of approval from the City Council on Monday.

The council unanimously approved the redevelopment agreement for Sky Park Apartments, built in 1963 and billed as the “tower of gracious living” and “a calm gracious atmosphere which is not without the thrilling tingle of excitement for those who share in its luxurious appointments.”

It had a dry sauna and a “sun-dappled patio and velvet putting green” and — just in case — a comfortably furnished fallout shelter stocked with food, water and other necessities.

Now in a downtown flush with luxury apartments, the building had fallen into disrepair when Sampson Construction bought it in 2019.

Residents have moved out of the building during the restoration — offered vacant spots at other apartments by Sampson officials.

The 12-story high-rise is one of the tallest buildings in Lincoln on the National Register of Historic Places, second only to the Capitol.