Lincoln designates 'extremely blighted' areas to encourage affordable housing

Lincoln City Council members Monday unanimously approved a tool city officials hope can help make housing more affordable and increase home ownership in areas already designated as blighted.

On a unanimous vote, the council approved the ability of the Urban Development Department to designate certain areas of the city as "extremely blighted," a classification that will provide incentives to get people to build or rehab homes in some of the city's oldest and poorest areas.

Last year, the Legislature created the extreme blight designation. People who buy a home in one of those designated areas qualify for a $5,000 state income tax credit if it is their primary residence. The designation also gives preference for Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund grants and loans to affordable housing projects built within the areas.

"One of the intents (is to try) to create a leveler playing field between those investors who intend to buy a property then turn it out as a rental versus an owner-occupied who would buy the property and then live in it," Urban Development Department Director Dan Marvin said Monday.

