Lincoln designates 'extremely blighted' areas to encourage affordable housing

Lincoln City Council members Monday unanimously approved a tool city officials hope can help make housing more affordable and increase home ownership in areas already designated as blighted.
On a unanimous vote, the council approved the ability of the Urban Development Department to designate certain areas of the city as "extremely blighted," a classification that will provide incentives to get people to build or rehab homes in some of the city's oldest and poorest areas.
Last year, the Legislature created the extreme blight designation. People who buy a home in one of those designated areas qualify for a $5,000 state income tax credit if it is their primary residence. The designation also gives preference for Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund grants and loans to affordable housing projects built within the areas.
"One of the intents (is to try) to create a leveler playing field between those investors who intend to buy a property then turn it out as a rental versus an owner-occupied who would buy the property and then live in it," Urban Development Department Director Dan Marvin said Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
According to a study prepared by the Urban Development Department that identified proposed extremely blighted areas, as many as 126 home sales would qualify for the $5,000 tax credit, which would be potentially $615,000-$630,000 in tax credits.
Core blighted areas such as downtown and the North 27th Street corridor are included in the extremely blighted area. Among the areas excluded are West O west of U.S. 77 and the area around the 56th Street exit on Interstate 80.
The extremely blighted designation requires the area to have already been declared blighted and substandard and have a poverty rate of at least 20% and an unemployment rate at least twice the state rate.
Before Monday's vote, City Councilman Richard Meginnis said he believes property values may go up a little bit in these "extremely blighted" areas because there may be more homeowners.
"I could see more opportunities in the area for home ownership," Meginnis said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.