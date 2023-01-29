Lincoln councilman won't run for reelection this spring

City Councilman Richard Meginnis, who represents District 2 in southeast Lincoln, does not plan to run for reelection to a second term.

Meginnis, a Republican who served two terms on the Lincoln Board of Education before running for the City Council, said he feels he’s been a good civil servant, but the passion to serve just isn’t there anymore.

“It’s not the No. 1 thing I want to do when I wake up in the morning,” he said. “I just don’t enjoy it as much as I used to.”

In 2019, after longtime councilman Jon Camp decided against running again, Meginnis — president of NAI/FMA Realty, a commercial real estate company — won election over Democrat Megan Stock to become the first new councilman representing the southeast district in nearly 20 years.

First-time council members Tammy Ward and James Michael Bowers both were elected that spring, along with Jane Raybould, who was elected to her second term.

Of the four district council members up for election this spring, three will not run again: Ward also announced she won’t run for a second term, and Raybould, elected to the Nebraska Legislature, is already gone.

Bowers is running for reelection in District 1. The primary is April 4; the general election is May 2.

Meginnis is the lone Republican on what is officially a nonpartisan council, though the two parties recruit and support candidates.

Meginnis knew that, but, as he said during his campaign, he hoped to foster a spirit of camaraderie in city government he didn’t think had existed in recent years, and to improve the relationship between the council and the administration.

But that was harder than he anticipated, Meginnis said, and he was frustrated that the partisanship and polarization seen on a statewide and national level seemed to have seeped into city politics.

“It’s the way politics is today,” he said. “I didn’t realize it had gotten down to the level of city politics. I must have been pretty naive to think that people would work for the best of what citizens need and not (to further) one individual’s goals.”

Backing an issue based solely on party isn’t the best way to govern, he said.

“I don’t like the idea that you have to be in one camp or another.”

He said he was particularly frustrated by a bitter debate over floodplain regulations, a priority for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, which the council eventually passed over the objections of developers, as well as those in real estate and various organizations including the Chamber of Commerce.

He also spoke out against the mayor’s appointment of three members to the Lincoln Electric System board, which he saw as an attempt to further her climate resilience priorities rather than provide management oversight.

“Those were the two kickers,” he said.

Beyond those frustrations, the past three years were difficult.

Protests following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police rocked the city in the summer of 2020. The council’s attempt to pass a Fairness Ordinance was fraught. And the city and council had to navigate a pandemic. Meginnis was among four City Council members, along with the mayor, subject to a failed recall effort launched by those upset over the mask mandate and other health directives.

Ward mentioned similar challenges when she announced she wouldn’t run for a second term.

Still, Meginnis said, he’s happy he served.

He loved working with city staff, he said, and became friends with his fellow council members. He feels good about continued road improvements, and he’s pleased the city put the brakes on a major roundabout project at the intersection of Warlick Boulevard, 14th Street and Old Cheney Road. He’s also pleased with some of the downtown developments underway, and the work to find a second water source for the city was important. He served on an advisory council appointed by the mayor that recommended that a second source come from new wellfields on the Missouri River.

“I’m glad I was there,” he said of his time on the council. “I’m glad I was part of it, and I think I brought a different view and some common sense to it.”

For now, though, he has other priorities, including one grandchild, and another on the way.

“I’ve run the full circle,” he said. “I was on the school board, raised kids through the school, then I tried to help the city grow by being on the city council.”

Candidates have until March 3 to file as nonincumbents for the City Council.

