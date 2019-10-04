A Lincoln city councilman has proposed delaying construction of the controversial roundabout near 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard and diverting $19 million planned to fund it to street repairs across the city.
First-term Councilman Richard Meginnis said recent talk in the community about a petition to block the construction prompted his ordinance.
"That’s not the way I want to run city business," the Republican said.
The Lincoln Independent Business Association recently discussed the pros and cons of taking action to delay the project, but reportedly made no decision.
The city plans to seek bids soon on the $36 million elevated roundabout.
Meginnis said he wants to have full public debate on whether construction on the project should start in the next year at the same time as the state of Nebraska is set to begin construction of the South Beltway.
He wouldn't say Thursday whether he has the votes to pass this ordinance, which would be subject to a public hearing later this month.
As proposed, Meginnis' plan would remove the seven-intersection transformation from the city's capital improvement program, its approved schedule of large street projects with identified funding.
Meginnis proposes rerouting the $19.4 million slated to be put toward the project in the next three years toward the city's street improvement budget.
That includes nearly $5 million in wheel tax money, new construction dollars, state funding and impact fee revenue earmarked for the roundabout in this fiscal year.
Last year, then-Mayor Chris Beutler and his transportation officials defended the project as the best way to alleviate congestion at the major crossroads, where a solution had been eyed for 20 years.
About 40,000 vehicles travel through the area daily and projections accounting for the South Beltway's construction still show an increase to 65,000 cars driving through daily over the next 26 years, Beutler said then.
In a statement Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's chief of staff, Jennifer Brinkman, said the administration is interested in "moving this project forward" and executing the plans previous city councils and planning commissions have signed off on.
"Balancing the cost of a project with the desire to ensure safe and efficient transportation corridors in the community is an important discussion," Brinkman said. "The mayor will be following the process and debate closely to see if new information or considerations are raised."
Following recent calls to delay the project, former Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Miki Esposito said a delay would only add to the project price tag as inflation drives construction costs up 5% annually.
Esposito left her post last week for a job in the private sector. Department staff, now led by interim director Tom Casady, will brief City Council members on the project Friday.
Only Councilman Roy Christensen expressed early support for Meginnis' proposal Thursday.
"It's way too much money," the Republican said of the planned fix.
City voters barely passed the quarter-cent sales tax for street improvements earlier this year, he noted. The new tax, which took effect Tuesday, is projected to generate $13 million annually.
Diverting money intended for the roundabout would put nearly half of what that new tax generates into the street repairs budget, he said.
Council Chair Jane Raybould, who represents the southwest district, said she had questions about whether delaying the project would be a wise stewardship of taxpayer dollars.
She's among the four council members who said Thursday they need more questions answered.
New council member Tammy Ward said she is concerned about the project's large price tag and wonders whether the intersection can be improved for cheaper.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who signed off on the project when she served on the City-County Planning Commission, noted nearly $10 million has already been spent on the roundabout.
She's also wondering what effect delaying this project and starting construction in a few years might mean for construction of the South Beltway.
Meginnis said the same concerns about driving up construction costs for this project apply equally to street repairs on existing roads the city could fund with this money now.
And he's worried about the road closures and effects on drivers of having both the South Beltway and this elevated roundabout under construction simultaneously.
Councilman James Michael Bowers said he would entertain supporting this proposal if it would mean more street repairs in his northeast Lincoln district.
Councilman Bennie Shobe said he hadn't seen any evidence so far to support delaying the project, which he believes has already been vetted by previous City Councils and the public.
But he'll be curious to see whether the eventual bids come back for under the projected, but dated, $36 million cost, Shobe said.
"Maybe at that point we should look at it,” he said.