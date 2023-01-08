Lincoln councilman offers compromise amendments to controversial floodplain regulations

A series of controversial updates to Lincoln’s floodplain regulations will be back before the City Council on Monday, including a series of amendments that attempt to find middle ground between protecting residents from an increased flood risk and the cost of doing so.

Tom Beckius, the councilman who has been working on the amendments in the three weeks since the council delayed a vote on the issue, said he believes he has the four votes necessary to pass most of them — and ultimately the package of updates.

That doesn’t mean everyone’s happy, and the process has pitted the city — the floodplain regulations are a top priority of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird — and environmental advocates who support the changes against a coalition comprised of developers, engineers, those in real estate and other organizations represented by Kent Seacrest.

It has also split the council, including two members who say they were essentially shut out of negotiations on the final amendments.

“I believe there was no communication or discussion the last few weeks like we were told there would be,” said Richard Meginnis. “There was no two-way communication. There was only one-way communication and that was with the mayor’s office, and that’s my concern. A lack of listening to the citizens.”

Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she was also disappointed.

“The council’s intent when they delayed this was to work out some more compromises. From my view, that didn’t happen, with the exception of maybe one amendment.”

But Beckius said his fellow council members could have introduced their own amendments to address coalition concerns but didn’t.

He acknowledges the amendments won’t give anyone everything they want, but he was faced with a series of proposed changes requested in December by the coalition, and the city administration, which didn’t want to enact them. City officials have said they’ve already made significant changes to the regulations based on coalition concerns.

“So that leaves me at an impasse,” he said. “So it’s me and my council members ... we’re legislators. That’s actually our job. So, in some ways, asking groups to go and work it out amongst each other is nice but not always realistic.”

Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who worked on flooding issues when she was with the National Park Service, said she reached out to Beckius to help, and believes they have a good package of amendments that address many of the concerns.

“I think that the proposals of the city, as they’ve been added to and tweaked, I think they adequately address the concerns the coalition raised,” she said. “They’re not exactly as the coalition wants, but the city has the responsibility to listen to everyone and there are certainly other folks who say ‘Why did you even allow that?’"

Beckius, who is a real estate broker and developer, said he did his best to address coalition concerns, and also make sure residents are protected from the additional flood risk. In the end, the amendments, he said, are what he thinks can pass.

Meginnis said both he and the coalition saw nothing until Thursday, and he is considering introducing additional amendments based on issues the coalition didn’t feel were addressed, though he was unsure if there was time to put them together.

Seacrest said he hasn't gotten enough feedback on the amendments from coalition members to comment.

All sides agree on two things: there’s an increased flood risk based on updated rainfall totals and a Salt Creek resiliency study; and that the regulations will mean increased costs for owners of existing property in the floodplain that make significant improvements and for developers building in new areas.

The proposed changes that have gotten the most attention are those that would require property in the floodplain to be built an additional foot above the base flood elevation (a so-called 2-foot freeboard), those pertaining to property adjacent to the floodplain and buffers required along stream corridors that limit how close development can occur.

City officials say the proposed changes are an interim step needed to protect Lincoln residents from the increased flood risk while the Federal Emergency Management Agency updates the city’s floodplain maps — a process that can take five to eight years. The 2-foot freeboard would revert to 1 foot once the new maps are done.

The coalition and others who oppose some of the regulations want more study, interim mapping — or changes to the proposed regulations.

One of the biggest sticking points in the amendments, Beckius said, deals with the minimum stream corridor rules — and when the buffers around those streams kick in.

The stream corridors are not in the floodplain but fill with water during heavy rains and the proposed rules stipulate when those buffers — where development can’t occur — kick in. The city proposes they kick in when a stream drains 40 acres; coalition members want it to be 80 acres.

Beckius has introduced an amendment to increase the rule to 80 acres, but he said he doesn’t think he has the votes to pass it. He’s introduced an alternative that Washington said the city will accept and the coalition suggested: allowing for piping in the flood corridors between 40 and 80 acres. Piping is not allowed now.

Beckius said he also worked with the city to include language in the rules that acknowledge the cost of building roads — and bridges — across those minimum flood corridors.

That’s been a priority for city officials, because they want neighborhoods to be connected, he said. The language will allow developers to negotiate limiting or eliminating the need to build those roads, which could save them hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.

The councilman also is offering amendments that define certain terms the coalition wanted defined. He said the city and coalition couldn’t agree on a definition, and he’s moving forward with the city’s wording. He’s also introducing amendments that allow for more flexibility in grandfathering projects and to reduce costs for developers related to record-keeping requirements.

What his amendments don’t do is address concerns the coalition has about requirements for property adjacent to the floodplain. The coalition doesn’t want the city to regulate adjacent lots because it's not required at the state or federal level. The city says it has regulated adjacent lots for years and believes it should continue to do so.

Gene Hanlon, who represents an environmental improvement floodplain coalition and who supports the city’s proposals, said he can live with all the amendments except the 80-acre minimum flood corridor change.

“I’m not very excited about that and hope the council doesn’t approve those. I can live with the other ones,” he said. “It’s good the city take action on this and not delay it, so we have the protections in place.”

At least two people have weighed in on the latest proposed changes the council will debate Monday.

Bruce Johnson, who just served two terms on the Lower Platte Natural Resources District, sent an email to council members urging them to keep the minimum stream corridor proposal at 40 acres, which he said would significantly reduce the risk of flooding for homes and businesses.

Mark Whitehead, who owns Whitehead Oil Co., sent a letter to the council urging it to adopt the coalition suggestions, saying the 2-foot freeboard would put Lincoln at odds with other communities and would have a “devastating” effect on the ability to develop in the 84th Street and U.S. 6 area.

The council is expected to vote Monday and because Jane Raybould was elected to the Legislature, there will be just six members. Amendments must have four votes to pass; a tie vote on the ordinances would mean they’d be put on the next agenda.