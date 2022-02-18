 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln council to decide on whether to allow alcohol sales at Big Ten wrestling championships

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

The City Council will vote next week on whether to add an addendum to its lease and operating agreement with the University of Nebraska Board of Regents to allow the sale of alcohol at the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships next month at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The request comes on the heels of the regents’ unanimous decision to lift NU's 23-year-old prohibition on alcohol sales at Husker athletic events.

NU officials said stripping the old policy allows them to be consistent in how they approach the sale of alcohol across campuses. Any plans to begin beer sales at a venue will be brought to the regents for approval, NU officials said.

Regents did give the OK for beer sales when NU hosts the upcoming wrestling meet at the city-owned arena next month, which is why the issue is before the council.

The addendum applies only to the wrestling meet until both parties can negotiate a new lease permitting alcohol sales at other events.

Several people registered their opposition to such a change during this week's council meeting, saying it will take money away from downtown businesses and exacerbate existing problems with college students and binge drinking.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Tags

Husker News