The Lincoln City Council on Monday allowed a large housing development in northwest Lincoln near the city’s newest high school to move forward.

The council found the proposed 289-unit apartment complex at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets complies with the City-County Comprehensive Plan, the first hurdle the project must clear.

The next step will be for the council to approve a redevelopment agreement between the city and REV Development, necessary for the $46 million project to access $9.6 million in tax-increment financing, Tax-increment financing — or TIF — allows the developer to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that will be generated.

The complex, called Woodside Village, would be built on the northeast corner of Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, and its apartment units would be spread out over four buildings.

The 11-acre site is across the street from Lincoln Northwest High School in a growing area of the city.

The apartment complex is the first project in a redevelopment plan for 815 acres along the Northwest 48th Street corridor in Air Park that the city designated as blighted a couple of years earlier. A blight designation is intended to encourage development of substandard areas by making them eligible for TIF.

Woodside Village would include 41 studio apartments, 169 one-bedroom units and 79 two-bedroom units, which also would have two bathrooms.

The developer is planning to designate up to 20% of the units as affordable to people earning 60% of Lincoln’s median income, although the exact number has not yet been determined.

The development also would include two garage buildings with private parking spaces, as well as 363 surface parking stalls. Planned amenities include a pool, dog park, fitness center and community center.

