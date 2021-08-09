Lincoln council clashes over $3 million surplus in property tax revenue

Two Lincoln City Council members said Monday they were caught off-guard by a last-minute proposal by the five other council members for spending what could be as much as a $3 million surplus in property tax revenue in the 2021-22 budget.

Jane Raybould, who was out of town Friday, said the first she heard about the property tax surplus proposal was from a reporter Friday night. She would have put a higher priority on property tax relief, as well as affordable housing, she said.

“I feel very strongly our obligation is to the taxpayer,” she said.

On Friday afternoon, council members Tom Beckius, Tammy Ward, Bennie Shobe, Sändra Washington and James Michael Bowers submitted a proposal detailing how to spend property tax revenue that is likely to exceed the estimated 6.5% increase used to develop the mayor’s proposed budget.

Their proposal included a reduction in property taxes totaling $500,000 if property tax revenue exceeds the city’s projections by more than $1.5 million.

Councilman Richard Meginnis — who wants to give any property tax revenue beyond what's needed to fund the mayor's proposed budget back to taxpayers — said he didn’t hear about the proposal until he saw a news release at 4:40 p.m., well after the 3 p.m. deadline.