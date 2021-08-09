Lincoln council clashes over $3 million surplus in property tax revenue

Two Lincoln City Council members said Monday they were caught off-guard by a last-minute proposal by the five other council members for spending what could be as much as a $3 million surplus in property tax revenue in the 2021-22 budget.
Jane Raybould, who was out of town Friday, said the first she heard about the property tax surplus proposal was from a reporter Friday night. She would have put a higher priority on property tax relief, as well as affordable housing, she said.
“I feel very strongly our obligation is to the taxpayer,” she said.
On Friday afternoon, council members Tom Beckius, Tammy Ward, Bennie Shobe, Sändra Washington and James Michael Bowers submitted a proposal detailing how to spend property tax revenue that is likely to exceed the estimated 6.5% increase used to develop the mayor’s proposed budget.
Their proposal included a reduction in property taxes totaling $500,000 if property tax revenue exceeds the city’s projections by more than $1.5 million.
Councilman Richard Meginnis — who wants to give any property tax revenue beyond what's needed to fund the mayor's proposed budget back to taxpayers — said he didn’t hear about the proposal until he saw a news release at 4:40 p.m., well after the 3 p.m. deadline.
“It seems like this was done behind the scenes. ... transparency wasn’t there,” he said.
The Lancaster County assessor won’t certify property valuations until Aug. 20, but David Young, the city’s interim finance director, told the council Monday the city now estimates property tax valuations will increase by about 10% — bringing in an additional $3 million in revenue.
That’s because the county assessor did a total revaluation of residential property this year, which increased property valuations by an average of 10.7%.
Both Lancaster County and Lincoln Public Schools plan to lower their tax rates by 1 cent.
The mayor’s proposed $224.5 million budget was based on $73.6 million in property tax revenue — $4.5 million more than the current year. It kept the tax rate unchanged, at 31.980 cents per $100 of valuation.
If property valuations increase more than estimated, the city can choose to allocate that revenue to city services, or reduce its estimated tax rate to bring in less money, or a combination of both.
The last time the city reduced its tax rate was in 2017, when property valuations generated $4.1 million more than initially projected. The city lowered the tax rate by 1.7 cents per $100 of valuation, and used about $1 million in the budget to hire six police officers and $500,000 to buy new fire apparatus.
Since then, city budgets have used any property tax revenue above initial projections (all less than estimated this year) to fund various services.
This year, the five council members propose $750,000 in additional property tax revenue go to affordable housing, $250,000 to sidewalk repairs, $200,000 for tree trimming replacement, $175,000 to hire two additional firefighters and $125,000 on mental health services.
If property tax revenue generates more than that $1.5 million, those council members propose a property tax reduction of $500,000 and splitting the remaining additional revenue on the fire and police pension and streets.
Shobe said he talked to city staff about allocating money to sidewalk repairs and tree trimming, not the rest of the suggestions.
“The entire list isn’t mine,” he said. “The rest I’m not opposed to, but they’re not mine.”
Beckius said he agrees with Raybould that offering taxpayers some tax relief is important, but some of that money should be used to move the needle forward in trying to address some of the city's unmet needs.
Washington said her priorities are affordable housing as well as adding firefighters and trying to catch up with a significant backlog of tree maintenance.
She said she doesn’t look at the revenue so much as extra dollars but as some flexibility in budgeting to address some of the city’s unmet needs.
Raybould said the city’s budget already addresses sidewalk repair, and this year’s budget hired five firefighters, and the proposed budget already includes hiring one more.
She agreed with Washington that addressing affordable housing was important.
Urban Development Director Dan Marvin told the council that a revenue stream used for affordable housing — excess money in taxes from the West Haymarket development not needed to pay off bonds — has dried up for at least three years because of the pandemic. The $750,000 would help replace that revenue.
The city budget makes up about 16% of a Lincoln homeowner's tax bill, with the majority — 61% — going to Lincoln Public Schools.
If the city budget’s tax rate remains at 31.980 cents per $100 of property valuation, the owner of an average $201,600 home would pay $644.70 to support city services, assuming that a homeowner's property valuation didn’t increase.
But many property owners saw their property values increase, some substantially.
If the value of that average homeowner’s property increased 10% — to $221,760 — the property taxes to support city services would become $709.18 — an increase of $64.48.
A $500,000 property tax cut would lower that same homeowner’s $709.18 tax bill by about $4.43.
City officials told the council that 1 cent generates about $2.3 million. It would lower that homeowner’s bill by $22.17.
The council will vote on the proposed budget modifications Wednesday.
Lancaster County proposes lowering tax rate in light of higher property valuations, effects of pandemic
What's coming from your wallet in the Lincoln area: See the breakdown here
Ag Society
Ag Society JPA
City of Lincoln
ESU 18
Jail JPA city and jail JPA county
Lancaster County
LPS
Lower Platte South NRD
Public Building Commission
Railroad Safety Transportation District
SCC
Police and fire pensions
LPS 1999 bond
2006 LPS bond
2014 LPS bond
LPS Capital Purpose Fund
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist