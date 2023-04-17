When Megan Grimes and her kids want to go to Van Dorn Park — across the Nebraska Parkway from their home — she loads her kids and their bikes in the car and drives there.

She’d very much appreciate not having to do that, but crossing Nebraska Parkway is too dangerous, she said, which is why she was at the Lincoln City Council Monday.

Grimes and other Indian Village residents appeared in support of an amendment to a 2008 Van Dorn redevelopment plan that includes a proposal to add a pedestrian crossing across what was for years Nebraska Highway 2.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect our neighborhood to Van Dorn Park and the trail network,” Grimes said. “We hope you make an investment in a signalized crossing.”

The council unanimously approved the amendment to the plan, which covers about 102 acres near Van Dorn, Ninth and 10th streets.

A separate park redevelopment plan has yet to be finalized, but the Van Dorn redevelopment plan includes some proposed updates to the park including playground equipment and landscaping improvements. The amendment approved by the council also updates maps to include pollinator gardens and trails — important additions for neighborhood residents who have been active in working to renovate the park.

For years, the city couldn’t consider adding a pedestrian crosswalk across what was then Nebraska Highway 2, but that changed when the South Beltway opened, and the city took ownership the highway that runs through the south part of Lincoln and renamed it Nebraska Parkway.

In December, the council approved a blight study of about nine acres along 10th Street from Van Dorn south to Calvert as well as a portion of High Street, making that area eligible for up to $150,000 in tax-increment financing. Tax-increment financing allows developers — or in this case the city — to use future property taxes the improvements generate to pay for certain upfront costs.

Hallie Salem, redevelopment manager with the city’s urban development department, told the council the TIF could be used for sidewalk improvements to help connect the Helen Boosalis Trail in Indian Village to the park, which connects to other trails.

Plans for a pedestrian crossing haven’t been finalized and the city will likely have to apply for grants to pay for it, Salem said, and it’s unclear whether the city could put a crossing signal there.

Several neighborhood residents argued that’s the best and safest option, especially if the crossing is built at High Street.

A signal at that intersection would not only benefit pedestrians, but motorists turning onto Hill Street, or from Hill onto Nebraska Parkway, Grimes said.

In other business Monday, the council approved an annexation and zoning change on 6.75 acres of land near South First Street and West Denton Road owned by the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association. The association plans to use it for parking for the temporary WarHorse Casino during construction on the permanent casino resort.

