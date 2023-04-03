The City Council on Monday allowed a plan to build a 12-unit apartment building and three row house-style town homes at 27th and Starr streets near East Campus to move forward despite opposition from the neighborhood organization.

The Clinton Neighborhood Organization opposes the project because members are concerned the developer is marketing the three- and four-bedroom units to college students who won’t put down roots in the neighborhood, that there won’t be adequate parking and it doesn’t offer the sort of affordable housing to families that is needed.

“It’s changing the character of the neighborhood in ways we don’t want to see,” said Bob Reeves, secretary of the Clinton Neighborhood Organization.

The original proposal, for fewer units, made more sense and would have allowed for more adequate parking and some green space to reduce runoff issues caused by a parking area, he said.

The city purchased the site in 2010, demolished the commercial buildings in anticipation of it being redeveloped.

The project would cost $2.75 million, including about $447,000 in tax-increment financing and would include three affordable units.

Tax-increment financing allows the developer to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars generated by the development. Hallie Salem, redevelopment manager with the city’s urban development department, said $20,000 in TIF would go to help pay for improvements to a small “pocket park” at 27th and Holdrege streets.

Based on suggestions from the city’s Urban Design Committee, the developer – Aaron Burd - agreed to add four to five trees along the streets and make some facade changes, Salem said.

City Council members asked city officials a number of questions based on concerns raised by the neighborhood organization, including whether bus service to the area could be increased, and whether Section 8 housing vouchers would be accepted.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said there are no immediate plans to increase bus routes.

Section 8 housing vouchers likely won’t be allowed because on such a small project the requirements for allowing vouchers is too cumbersome, said Mark Hunzeker, who is representing the developer.

Salem said the city is trying to do more to eliminate discrimination against renters who use housing vouchers.

Reeves suggested the city review some of its policies, including parking requirements, to avoid making changes that negatively affect neighborhoods.

On Monday, the council found that the project conformed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan and the redevelopment plan for the North 27th Street corridor. It also approved a zoning change to allow 15 units. It still needs to approve a redevelopment agreement.

In other action, the council decided to postpone a vote on a blight designation of 936 acres bounded roughly by 56th and 84th streets, and Fletcher Avenue and Alvo Road.

The city requested the delay, saying it needs time to consider a request by a property owner in the area who wants his land to be included in the blight study. If that were to happen, it would have to go back to the planning commission, which already recommended approval.

A blight designation makes tax-increment financing an option for developers, and an attorney representing Nebco, which owns much of the land, told the planning commission it is one of the few sites in the city appropriate for industrial development.

