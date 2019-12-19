Lincoln, contractor hope to open widened Pine Lake Road 'soon' after project delays

The $8.6 million project to widen Pine Lake Road between South 61st Street and Nebraska 2 could likely wrap up before 2020, despite plans to reopen the southeast Lincoln arterial this fall, according to city and project officials.
"I’m really sorry that we’re now about two months late," interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said. "All I can tell you is I think we’re getting really close."
The project expands the last stretch of two-lane road to match the rest of Pine Lake Road east of 14th Street.
"It is going to be very soon," said project manager Casey Thompson of K2 Construction. "We've been working feverishly to get this road open to the public."
Contractor K2 Construction is now facing $3,000-per-day penalties for being late, a penalty that will be deducted from the city's total payment once the road is substantially complete.
The weather didn't clear up enough to resume the bulk of the work on the project this year until May, about a month and a half behind schedule, Thompson said.
That put K2 and its subcontractors behind despite the progress made during the first year of construction, which delivered the 70th and Pine Lake roundabout on time, he said.
Underground utility surprises, other changes to the project's scope, labor issues and a rainier-than-normal summer added to the delay on a complex project, he said.
It was always supposed to be a two-year job, Thompson said, noting missing a deadline hurts the company's bottom line.
You have free articles remaining.
Neither he nor Casady would give a specific date when the project is expected to be complete.
"We’re talking about days or weeks rather than months," Casady said.
The remaining work focuses on ensuring the safety of the road, and that can be wrapped up soon unless "ugly" winter weather pops up, Casady said.
There will still be landscaping and sidewalk work to finish the road in the spring, but that would only require some lane closures, he said.
Closures on Pine Lake Road began in January 2018 so crews could start utility work for the project, and construction work began that March, according to the city.
All the mainline road paving is complete, according to a Dec. 3 update from the city.
The road remains closed between 61st and 66th streets and between 70th Street and Nebraska 2, and recently electrical conduit and light poles were being installed in those stretches.
Crews will soon work on finishing sidewalk construction from 70th Street east and begin sidewalk construction between 61st and 66th Streets.
Once light poles are installed, railroad crossing gates near 61st Street are put in and road signs have been erected to assure the road is safe for drivers, it will be reopened, Casady said.
K2 crews have picked up the pace, and he's cautiously optimistic the road's reopening is near, he said.
"I think the people in that area of town have been incredibly patient," Casady said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.