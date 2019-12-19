Lincoln, contractor hope to open widened Pine Lake Road 'soon' after project delays

The $8.6 million project to widen Pine Lake Road between South 61st Street and Nebraska 2 could likely wrap up before 2020, despite plans to reopen the southeast Lincoln arterial this fall, according to city and project officials.

"I’m really sorry that we’re now about two months late," interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said. "All I can tell you is I think we’re getting really close."

The project expands the last stretch of two-lane road to match the rest of Pine Lake Road east of 14th Street.

"It is going to be very soon," said project manager Casey Thompson of K2 Construction. "We've been working feverishly to get this road open to the public."

Contractor K2 Construction is now facing $3,000-per-day penalties for being late, a penalty that will be deducted from the city's total payment once the road is substantially complete.

The weather didn't clear up enough to resume the bulk of the work on the project this year until May, about a month and a half behind schedule, Thompson said.