Lincoln climate battle: Salt Creek floodplain, finding second water source and carbon emissions eyed as key goals

The city is considering efforts to partner with other utilities and organizations to help increase energy efficiency at homes in the Salt Creek floodplain, especially where it can serve low-income families and new Americans, she said.

The plan will not include price tags for policies, and residents should view it as a compass rather than a map in the city's journey to a more climate resilient and greener future, Esposito said.

Future budget meetings of the City Council and hearings on proposed policy changes will shape what can get done, but Esposito said concerns about cost will be kept in mind.

But officials are also keeping in mind the costs associated with inaction, she said.

For example, if the changing climate brings more frequent, extremely rainy events and flooding, inaction may bring costs too, she said.

The city paid out nearly $370,000 in disaster assistance to 148 homeowners who had sewage back up into their homes in 2014 and 2015 because of heavy rains that overwhelmed the city's system in an area of town with older pipes.