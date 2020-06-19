Lincoln city libraries to reopen Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln city libraries will reopen Monday with some modifications to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced during a news conference Friday.

Curbside pickup will end June 22, so customers must enter the libraries to pick up materials.

Books are due July 1, but people are welcome to bring returns sooner. All returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and returned to shelves.

All library locations are reserved from 10-11 a.m. on Fridays for use by those who are especially vulnerable to illness.

“We are eager to open libraries again, and to do so in a way that is safe and encourages well-being for everybody,” City Libraries Director Pat Leach said.

People are allowed one hour inside the library to comply with building capacity, and seating is limited to encourage social distancing.

Face coverings will be strongly encouraged at the library and all other city buildings, Gaylor Baird said.

“We won’t be asked to wear masks forever,” Baird said. “But as long as we have this risk of a novel virus, it’s just the smart and sensible thing to do.”