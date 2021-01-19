Lincoln city crews stop wastewater sewer line overflow

The Wastewater Division of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities contained and stopped wastewater overflow Sunday after finding a power failure at a lift station near North 31st Street and Salt Creek.
The power failure prevented pump movement, which allowed wastewater to back up in the sanitary sewer collection system to a manhole near North 33rd Street and Salt Creek Circle, according to a release from the city. The wastewater overflowed into an adjacent storm sewer inlet and into the storm sewer system.
The Wastewater Division received a call at about 2 p.m. on Sunday and tracked the source to the power outage at the North 31st Street Lift Station. Lincoln Electric System made repairs and normal lift station operations resumed three hours later.