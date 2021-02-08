Lincoln City Council weighs change to allow families of fallen police, firefighters to collect pension

Fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera paid into the city police pension for 24 years, but following his death during an attempted arrest, his family became ineligible to collect his pension.
Because he had died in the line of duty, Herrera's worker's compensation benefits offset his pension as the result of the current city ordinance blocking his family from receiving both.
Vince Powers, an attorney for the family, brought the issue to Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward, who has proposed a fix so Carrie Herrera and other surviving spouses of first responders could receive both the pension and the line-of-duty death benefit in the future.
"We all know that the money will never fill the hole in her heart," Powers told the City Council on Monday.
When he met with her to discuss it, Carrie Herrera's focus was not on her family, but the families of other officers in the department to whom the missed pension could hurt significantly if tragedy struck, Powers said.
Mario Herrera was the first Lincoln police officer killed in the line of duty since 1968.
Ward said she believed the existing rule was the unintended consequence of line-of-duty deaths in the city being so rare.
The recommended pension change affects only the families of Lincoln Fire and Rescue firefighters and Lincoln Police Department officers.
Under the ordinance, the Herrera family will receive his monthly pension of $2,812 going forward, but not backdated pension disbursements. Mario Herrera died Sept. 7.
Powers said the measure was about fairness to the men and women who knowingly accept jobs that put them in harm's way and should not need a lawyer's help to secure the benefits they've earned.
"We just have to let them know that we have their back too."
Carrie Herrera did not testify at the hearing, but she did attend Monday's meeting.
Though he works as a civil trial lawyer, Powers said the Herrera family stressed that it wanted to solve the problem without taking the city to court.
No one testified in opposition to the ordinance, which will be voted on next week.
"You are in fact the conscience of this community," Powers told the City Council. "As the conscience of this community, I am asking that this be amended."
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: HONORING OFFICER MARIO HERRERA
