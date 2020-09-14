Lincoln City Council unanimous in support of Dreamers

Raybould introduced a similar resolution in 2018, but the City Council then opted to write a letter to federal representatives instead of casting a formal vote.

Some council members at the time worried about weighing in on a federal issue, and others expressed concern such a vote would insert the nonpartisan council into a partisan political campaign because Raybould, who was running for U.S. Senate at the time, included support for DACA in her platform.

Three local DACA recipients Monday told City Council members the program that has allowed them to work, obtain a driver's license, support their families and finance their college educations remains in jeopardy.

They live in fear of having their status thrown out and being deported to countries they've barely or never known, they testified.

Mauricio Murga Rios, a third-year University of Nebraska-Lincoln law student, said he was brought to the U.S. as a 1-year-old. He grew up, made friends, attended school here, and DACA has given him opportunity and relief.

He understands that the city doesn't write immigration policy, but the resolution sends a strong message to federal lawmakers and to Dreamers in Lincoln.