Lincoln City Council unanimous in support for Dreamers

Lincoln City Council members unanimously expressed support for the continuation of a federal program protecting from deportation undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.
On a 5-0 vote, the council pledged support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, often referred to as DACA, and said Dreamers, the term sometimes used to describe children brought into the country illegally, deserve continued protection by their government.
"Why would we want these talented, capable, hard-working and educated young people to leave our state?" asked City Councilwoman Jane Raybould, one of the council members who introduced it.
While supporting the measure, Councilman Roy Christensen also said federal lawmakers need to fix the country's immigration problem and help Dreamers obtain a legal status.
The council resolution follows the June decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to block an attempt by the Trump administration to end DACA.
President Barack Obama created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status in 2012 after the Republican-led Congress denied his immigration reform efforts.
His successor, President Donald Trump, tried to end the program in 2017, but the U.S. Supreme Court declared the move illegal, citing procedural issues.
In late July, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued rules seeking to close the DACA program to new applicants indefinitely and make the process harder for current status holders to renew their status, a move again being challenged in federal court.
Raybould introduced a similar resolution in 2018, but the City Council then opted to write a letter to federal representatives instead of casting a formal vote.
Some council members at the time worried about weighing in on a federal issue, and others expressed concern such a vote would insert the nonpartisan council into a partisan political campaign because Raybould, who was running for U.S. Senate at the time, included support for DACA in her platform.
Three local DACA recipients on Monday told City Council members the program that has allowed them to work, obtain a driver's license, support their families and finance their college educations remains in jeopardy.
They live in the fear of having their status thrown out and being deported to countries they've barely or never known, they testified.
Mauricio Murga Rios, a third-year University of Nebraska-Lincoln law student, said he was brought to the U.S. as a 1-year-old. He grew up, made friends, attended school here, and DACA has given him opportunity and relief.
He understands that the city doesn't write immigration policy, but the resolution sends a strong message to federal lawmakers and to Dreamers in Lincoln.
"Ending DACA or not supporting a DACA resolution today would force future scholars, innovators and future leaders to choose between withdrawing to the margins of our society or returning to countries that they've never called home," Murga Rios said.
Marty Ramirez, who chair's the Mayor's Multicultural Advisory Committee said the city joins with Omaha and Crete in publicly supporting the DACA program and Dreamers.
Council members Christensen, Sändra Washington, Tammy Ward and James Michael Bowers joined Raybould in support of the measure. Councilmen Bennie Shobe and Richard Meginnis were absent.
