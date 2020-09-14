Lincoln City Council unanimous in support for Dreamers

In late July, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued rules seeking to close the DACA program to new applicants indefinitely and make the process harder for current status holders to renew their status, a move again being challenged in federal court.

Raybould introduced a similar resolution in 2018, but the City Council then opted to write a letter to federal representatives instead of casting a formal vote.

Some council members at the time worried about weighing in on a federal issue, and others expressed concern such a vote would insert the nonpartisan council into a partisan political campaign because Raybould, who was running for U.S. Senate at the time, included support for DACA in her platform.

Three local DACA recipients on Monday told City Council members the program that has allowed them to work, obtain a driver's license, support their families and finance their college educations remains in jeopardy.

They live in the fear of having their status thrown out and being deported to countries they've barely or never known, they testified.

Mauricio Murga Rios, a third-year University of Nebraska-Lincoln law student, said he was brought to the U.S. as a 1-year-old. He grew up, made friends, attended school here, and DACA has given him opportunity and relief.