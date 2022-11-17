Lincoln City Council seeking applications for Raybould's replacement as District 3 council member

Those interested in serving on the Lincoln City Council take note: the application process to replace Jane Raybould begins now.

The Lincoln City Council said Thursday it is seeking applicants for the District 3 seat in southwest Lincoln. Applicants must live in District 3 and should send a resume and cover letter explaining their interest and qualifications.

The deadline is Dec. 16, and the council hopes to vote on a replacement in early January.

Raybould beat former City Councilman Roy Christensen for the District 28 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, and her last council meeting will be Dec. 19. She must resign before she’s sworn into the Legislature in early January.

Ward said the council will follow a process similar to the one it followed when it replaced Leirion Gaylor Baird when she was elected mayor in 2019.

Then, as now, the council chose to take applications rather than nominate candidates themselves. City code sets out a nomination process, but gives the council latitude about exactly how that happens.

The charter puts the responsibility for appointing a replacement solely in the hands of the council.

Twenty-four people applied to fill Gaylor Baird’s at-large seat, and the council members met with candidates individually or in small groups, then gathered to deliberate before deciding.

They appointed Sändra Washington, who was then elected to a four-year term.

“That’s how we handled it last time and it worked pretty well,” Ward said.

The council hasn’t settled on any specific criteria it's looking for in candidates, though the gender balance of the council is a concern, as it was in 2019.

Including Raybould, the council includes three women and four men.

Another issue is whether the council wants to appoint someone who plans to run for a four-year term this spring, when the District 3 seat will be up for election, or act as a placeholder.

The council has yet to come to a consensus on that issue, Ward said, and it’s likely to depend on the applicants.

“It’s really going to come down to some honest discussion once we’re through interviewing (candidates),” Ward said. “I hope there’s some honest conversation about what will work best.”

The most important thing, she said, is that the council come to a consensus on who to appoint.

“That’s most important to me,” she said. “Especially for the applicant, to have our support.”

Raybould’s seat will be up for election in April, as will the three other district seats: Ward, James Michael Bowers and Richard Meginnis. Bowers also ran for the Legislature, losing a close race to Danielle Conrad in District 46.

The city primary is April 4 and the general election is May 2.

Applicants can send information to council Chairwoman Tammy Ward at tjward.@lincoln.ne.gov or to the Lincoln City Council office, 555 S. 10th St., Suite 111, Lincoln, NE 68508.