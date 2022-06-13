Lincoln City Council rescinds 'Fairness Ordinance' on 4-3 vote

The City Council on Monday rescinded the fairness ordinance -- a broad update to city code that extended protections to include sexual orientation and gender expression.

Councilman Bennie Shobe, who was the only council member not to talk publicly about where he stood on the hotly debated ordinance, sided with those who wanted to rescind the ordinance, leading to a 4-3 vote.

Shobe was joined by Tom Beckius, James Michael Bowers and Richard Meginnis.

Council members Sändra Washington, who introduced the ordinance earlier this year, Jane Raybould and Tammy Ward voted against rescinding it.

The ordinance was a broad update to the city's Title 11, the portion of city code that deals with equal opportunity in housing, employment and public accommodation.

It added other protections too, including those to military veterans. All the changes are now gone.

After the council passed the ordinance in February, opponents gathered more than enough petitions to require the council either to let voters decide or rescind the ordinance.

Meginnis introduced the motion to reconsider the ordinance because, he said, he thought it was too divisive for the community right now. Beckius and Bowers worried supporters were sufficiently prepared to win at the ballot box, and because the transgender community would be targeted by opponents.

Shobe, who is African American, talked about growing up in a segregated community in Kentucky where he's convinced had people been asked to vote on the protections granted by the courts and Constitution, he and his parents would have been denied those rights.

"Today's action is essentially a reset back to February 2022," Shobe said. "A do-over, which will give me time to talk with the community and to explain the legal rights the federal government granted to LGBTQ residents of this country."

The council also rescinded the first Fairness Ordinance passed in 2012, which was also the subject of a successful referendum, though the council never took any further action, leaving it in limbo for a decade. Washington and Raybould voted against rescinding that ordinance.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

