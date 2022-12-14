Lincoln City Council pushes pause on proposed historic landmark designation for K Street Power Plant

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Lincoln City Council this week put a historic landmark designation for the old power plant at Ninth and K streets on hold after some council members raised concerns that the designation could stifle development.

The Alexander Project, a Madison, Wisconsin-based company that specializes in redeveloping buildings with historic relevance, applied for the landmark designation.

The company is interested in redeveloping what’s known as the K Street Power Plant into about 70 affordable apartments, and asked for the designation as a prerequisite for its application for state historic tax credits, which are sunsetting at the end of the year.

Last week, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Director David Cary told the council his department supports the landmark designation because planners think it is important to maintain the historic integrity of the property regardless of who ultimately develops it.

But during a public hearing, Councilman Richard Meginnis said it didn’t make sense to attach a landmark designation to the property before knowing for sure how it would be developed, since there is no purchase agreement in place or applications for development with the city.

The city and county have yet to go through the process to surplus the property before it can be sold.

“So we want to go ahead and encumber this property ahead of time? Before we know who wants to use it or how they want to use it?” Meginnis asked. "I’m just worried about putting a designation on it that will hinder development or hinder its use.”

Cary said he didn’t think it would hinder development because there’s a review process that would allow for flexibility.

Councilman Bennie Shobe asked how the situation was different from development of the Gold’s Building at 1033 O St.

One developer’s plans to redevelop what was once a downtown department store were scuttled because the national historic designation prohibited the developer from adding windows to the southern addition to the original building.

Eventually, another developer got permission to demolish that southern addition as part of plans to turn the older portion of the former department store into a hotel and retail or restaurant space.

Cary told the council the decision to demolish that portion of the building shows the review process works.

Adam Winkler, with the Alexander Project, told the council last week developers needed the designation to get the application in before the end of the year, and if they got the tax credits but didn’t end up purchasing the property those credits would remain with the building.

On Monday, Cary told the council that the Alexander Project learned that afternoon that it could submit another portion of its application by the deadline and remain eligible for the tax credit without having the landmark designation in place.

The council voted 6-1 to put the question on pending until there’s an agreement in place to sell the building. Councilwoman Sändra Washington voted against putting the issue on pending.

New name and a new look

The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new name and a new website that it says will make it easier for visitors to the Capital City to find attractions, events, restaurants and hotels.

New photos and a modern design — the main photo is of Pinnacle Bank Arena from I-180 — highlight Lincoln’s restaurants, hotels, events, planning options for group tours and sporting events, among other things.

There’s a tab on Lincoln’s trails, pet-friendly restaurants and dog parks, and hidden gems in the Haymarket.

More information, photos and video accompany a Lincoln Visitors Guide, favorite spots from a local perspective and options for visitors planning their time in the community, according to a news release.

Along with the new website, the convention and visitors bureau gave itself a new name: Visit Lincoln.

“Visit Lincoln is a perfect way to brand our organization because it’s at the heart of what we do and want others to do, presenting a modern and colorful Lincoln for 2022 and beyond,” said Jeff Maul, executive director-vice president of Visit Lincoln, which is a division of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

Clarifying family leave

The city wants to change its family leave policy to ensure that if both parents work for the city they can each take the full 12 weeks unpaid leave when they have a baby or adopt a child.

The federal Family Medical Leave Act has a narrow “carve-out” that if you're married and work for the same employer, you have to split that 12 weeks of unpaid leave, Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre told the City Council on Monday.

Under federal law, that doesn't apply to couples who work for the same employer but who are not married and have a child.

“We really looked at that and it’s not the intent or spirit of what we want,” she said. “We didn't want spouses in that narrow carve-out to have to share that,” she said.

So the city wants to modify its leave policy to make clear that married couples who both work for the city can each take the full 12 weeks of leave when they have a baby, just like unmarried parents.

The council will vote on the proposed change next week.

Top Journal Star photos for December