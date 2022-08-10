Lincoln City Council proposed budget changes would take $1.5 million more from cash reserves

The Lincoln City Council on Wednesday made several changes to the mayor’s proposed biennial budget that would have the net effect of using $1.5 million from two cash reserve funds to add money for incentive programs for homeowners and businesses.

The proposals include adding $1 million to a little-used business incentive called the Fast Forward Fund; adding $250,000 each year for incentives for homeowners buying more efficient heating and cooling systems; $100,000 to study the impact of development on the Salt Creek watershed; and freezing fee increases for child care programs and food service businesses.

The council also approved shifting money from an unfilled City Council position to pay for an additional employee in the city clerk’s office — a net savings of $133,121 over the two-year budget cycle.

Of the six proposals offered by council members Sändra Washington, Richard Meginnis and Bennie Shobe, the group voted against only one change: a proposal by Meginnis to remove a new Health Department employee position.

The council voted 4-3 against Meginnis’ proposal, which means the new position will remain a part of the budget. Tammy Ward, Meginnis and Jane Raybould voted to remove the position; Washington, Tom Beckius, Shobe and James Michael Bowers voted to keep it.

The new position in the Health Department would use unfilled one-fourth full-time equivalent hours and money from existing fee revenue to pay for an environmental health educator.

Meginnis said he didn’t see the point of creating a position for someone to educate people about climate change, but Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the position would be used to create an emergency management plan for natural disasters.

While the city has infrastructure plans for emergencies caused by the accelerated rate of climate change — events like floods or drought, it doesn't have plans for dealing with people. Those plans would include such things as where to move elderly people when there are floods, Lopez said.

“It’s a much different plan to address human needs,” Lopez told the council. “It’s not about educators going out and talking to people.”

Beckius and Washington both noted that the Health Department isn’t asking for additional funding for the position. Bowers said he saw this as an investment in public safety, and Washington said she supports investing in planning.

Ward said she supported Meginnis’ request to remove the position because the 67 new positions included in the mayor’s biennial budget gives her pause.

“A total 7% (budget) increase at a time when we don’t know about an upcoming recession, and we did approve an extensive nursing program, I just can’t support this in good conscience,” she said.

Meginnis said he’d like the council to look into what fee revenue is used for, saying residents or businesses that pay fees for such things as pollution emissions or well inspections expect the revenue to go toward the service for which they’re being charged, not to fund new jobs.

Another proposal to remove an unfilled position from the City Council’s budget and use the majority of that money to pay for an additional employee in the city clerk’s office passed on a 6-1 vote.

Bowers voted against it, saying the job of a research analyst for council members — though unfilled — would help keep the council independent from the executive branch, reduce the learning curve for new council members and enable them to be more responsive to constituents.

Other council members noted that city department heads are responsive to their questions, and the position — unfilled for at least three years — leaves money sitting unused.

“I think $190,000 sitting in a fund is not doing taxpayers any good,” Meginnis said. “I think we need to move it.”

The City Council position would cost the city $192,622 during the two-year budget cycle. Meginnis proposed using $133,121 of that money over the two budget cycles to pay for an additional employee in the city clerk’s office — one of the 67 new jobs added in the mayor’s budget.

That city clerk position would remain in the budget and the $133,121 would be used to increase general fund reserves. The remaining $59,451 from the City Council analyst position would remain in the council budget for education and training for council members.

The council unanimously passed four other proposed changes:

* Shobe’s proposal to add $250,000 in each of the two budget years from the general fund reserves for education and incentives for residents replacing heating and cooling systems. He tweaked his request after council members failed to support it earlier, reducing the amount each year by $50,000 and expanding the request to include all property owners, not just low-income residents.

* Meginnis’ proposal to freeze fee increases for child care programs and food service businesses for two years. Freezing the funds would cost $20,000 in 2022-23 and $40,600 the following year. The money would come from reserves in the Health Department budget.

* Washington’s proposal to add $100,000 to the capital improvement program in 2022-23 to study the impact of development on the upper Salt Creek watershed. Environmental concerns raised by opponents of a planned development called Wilderness Crossing adjacent to Wilderness Park prompted the study. It would look at the effect on the watershed if the development goals of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan are realized.

* Meginnis’ proposal to add $1 million from the general fund cash reserves to the Fast Forward Fund. Until this year — when the city gave $3.35 million from the fund to Duncan Aviation — it was a little-used business incentive fund created in 2009 using $6 million in surplus special assessments.

Wednesday’s votes on proposed changes to the budget aren’t binding, but allow city budget analysts to tweak the budget before the council’s final vote on Aug. 22. Council members could still make changes until then.

The mayor proposed a $243.5 million tax-funded budget for 2022-23, a 7.4% increase in spending — or nearly $16.7 million. The budget would increase $9.8 million, or 4%, the following year.