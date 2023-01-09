Lincoln City Council passes controversial floodplain regs despite accusations of failed process

The Lincoln City Council on Monday passed controversial updates to the city’s floodplain regulations, along with all but one of Councilman Tom Beckius’ amendments, but frustration about the process bubbled up repeatedly.

“Let’s just call it the elephant in the room,” said Chairwoman Tammy Ward, who turned the gavel over to Councilman James Michael Bowers so she could participate in the debate. “Let’s be honest about collaboration and what happened and what didn’t.”

Since the council delayed a vote three weeks ago, Ward said, neither she nor Councilman Richard Meginnis — who both opposed implementing the updated regulations without more study — were involved in negotiations on any compromise amendments. And neither was the public, she contended.

“Let’s be honest about the process. To me there was no process. This was the mayor’s office meeting with four of you," she said to her fellow council members. "That’s it. That’s all that’s happened since the delay. We don't get to be tired, we don't get to not make the phone calls. We don't get to exclude people.”

Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who helped Beckius craft the amendments, said their work was based on input from various people with various opinions. It included not only Kent Seacrest, who represents a coalition of developers, engineers, those in real estate and other organizations that oppose some of the changes, but environmental advocates who have long been involved in the issues and supported stricter regulations.

The regulations address what everyone agrees is an increased flood risk and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, for whom the updates are a priority, has said it’s important to implement the new rules now to protect citizens during the five to eight years it takes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update Lincoln’s floodplain maps based on new rainfall totals.

Beckius has said his amendments attempted to make sure residents were protected from increased flood risk, but also help mitigate the cost to developers building in new areas as well as for property owners in the floodplain or near it making significant renovations or improvements.

Many in the business and housing community believe more study, some interim mapping and work on possible structural solutions should happen first. In December, the coalition offered a number of proposed amendments it said would allow members to support implementing the regulations.

Beckius’ amendments attempted to address as many of those concerns as possible, though making everyone happy wasn't possible.

“The votes clearly showed where consensus stopped,” he said after the meeting. “The overall process required a lot of people to compromise and that’s never an easy process. Everyone won something and everyone lost something.”

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce issued a statement following the vote, saying it was disappointed in the new regulations.

“This policy is a process that does not reflect consensus among the development and housing community,” the statement said. “It is unfortunate we were unable to find consensus on our shared goals before adopting new regulations."

The chamber statement also noted that the new standards won’t reduce the flood risk in the city’s core neighborhoods and that the chamber will continue to work with the coalition and elected leaders to address the challenges of an increased flood risk.

The council passed many technical changes Monday, but those that have gotten the most attention require property in the floodplain to be built an additional foot above the base flood elevation (a so-called 2-foot freeboard), those pertaining to property adjacent to the floodplain and buffers required along stream corridors that limit how close development can occur.

The one amendment of Beckius’ that didn’t pass was easing when those stream corridor buffers would come into play, though a measure — supported by the city — to allow pipes to be used in certain areas did pass.

Meginnis offered a number of his own unsuccessful amendments that he said attempted to address coalition concerns, including those that would eliminate requiring land adjacent to the floodplain to follow the same regulations once the new federal floodplain maps are done.

“Once the federal government comes through and tells you where the floodplain is, I don’t think it needs regulating,” he said. “It’s just that we need to hold back on putting more regulations and burdens on landowners.”

Washington pointed out that while the state doesn’t require land adjacent to the floodplain to follow state floodplain requirements, it points to Lincoln as an example of good policy.

Ward also proposed an amendment that did pass, requiring Lincoln Transportation and Utilities to come up with a work plan for addressing possible structural solutions and identifying potential funding sources within six months. It also would have required the department to provide the public with information on potential new floodplain elevations before the FEMA maps are done.

Washington said the regulations are just one step and it will be important to work together on possible structural solutions, a process that will likely take years.

Meginnis said most of the regulations will probably be OK going forward, but the administration’s insistence they be passed immediately turned the issue into a political football.

“I just don't like the way the process came down and the way this had to be pushed forward by the mayor or administration,” he said. “Then to be told we were going to sit down and bring two sides together and come to a compromise — and that didn’t happen.”

Ward said excluding the community and certain council members meant she wasn’t able to represent her constituents.

“It was not good government,” she said. “It was a failed process and it did not feel like democracy to me.”