Lincoln City Council passes ban on signs, outbursts during its meetings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On a split vote, Lincoln City Council members enacted a sign ban Monday to rein in control of their meetings following several instances this summer that were described as chaotic.

The amended ordinance empowers the council chair to clear the room of spectators if there is a disturbance or disorderly conduct inside chambers or in the lobby outside it and also states that only a person at the podium may address the council during a meeting or post a sign.

Councilwoman Tammy Ward said the council has been accused of not having control of its chambers and being lenient with its rules.

On Aug. 3, Black Lives Matter supporters drummed in the lobby at City Hall between speakers during a city budget hearing. And at a more recent council hearing, mask mandate opponents blurted out statements without being recognized.

Earlier in August, the council heard testimony largely from supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement who opposed the measure.

"I’m not trying to squelch an individual’s right to speak within the council chambers, but I am trying to eliminate the interruptions and distractions and increase the ability of each person to be heard," said Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who proposed the ordinance that was adopted Monday.