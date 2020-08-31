Lincoln City Council passes ban on signs, outbursts during its meetings

On a split vote, Lincoln City Council members enacted a sign ban Monday to rein in control of their meetings following several instances this summer that were described as chaotic.
The amended ordinance empowers the council chair to clear the room of spectators if there is a disturbance or disorderly conduct inside chambers or in the lobby outside it and also states that only a person at the podium may address the council during a meeting or post a sign.
Councilwoman Tammy Ward said the council has been accused of not having control of its chambers and being lenient with its rules.
On Aug. 3, Black Lives Matter supporters drummed in the lobby at City Hall between speakers during a city budget hearing. And at a more recent council hearing, mask mandate opponents blurted out statements without being recognized.
Earlier in August, the council heard testimony largely from supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement who opposed the measure.
"I’m not trying to squelch an individual’s right to speak within the council chambers, but I am trying to eliminate the interruptions and distractions and increase the ability of each person to be heard," said Councilwoman Sändra Washington, who proposed the ordinance that was adopted Monday.
Looking on during the meeting where the council approved the ordinance 4-2, one woman with a sign reading "Pray for our Police" and another woman holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign sat a seat away from each other.
During the council's June 29 meeting, people holding opposing signs kept moving their signs around to cover others up, prompting Councilwoman Jane Raybould to call for a stop to the antics.
That incident led Councilman Roy Christensen to propose a ban on signs in the chambers in early August. Washington's proposal was a substitute to Christensen's original ordinance.
During a public hearing last month, Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie said First Amendment case law allows government officials to regulate the time, place and manner of speech so long as they don't police its content.
The ACLU of Nebraska in a letter to the council earlier in August questioned the timing of the ordinance, coming in response to a summer where most of the sign holders expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Kieran Wilson of the Black Leaders Movement testified in opposition to the proposal at the Aug. 10 public hearing and called the ordinance an overreach that makes a statement.
"I don't think that this actually seeks to fix a problem," Wilson said, adding that it actively silences voices.
Another person said speaking before the council made him anxious but seeing his friends' signs with messages he supports helped fuel him.
The council had delayed voting on the ordinance Aug. 17 so its passage wouldn't come before it adopted the city's budget Aug. 24.
On Monday, Ward said the ordinance leaves plenty of room for civil engagement. She joined Richard Meginnis, Christensen and Washington in voting for the ordinance.
Councilmen James Michael Bowers and Bennie Shobe opposed the ordinance.
Shobe said he felt the timing of the ordinance was questionable.
Bowers said he believed the council already had the ability to enforce decorum in its meetings and allowing people to hold signs gives them another avenue to express themselves, especially in divisive times.
"The one thing I think people agree on is that their government isn’t listening to them," Bowers said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
