Lincoln City Council OKs contract making police officers highest-paid in the state

The Lincoln City Council on Monday unanimously approved a three-year contract that will make the city’s police officers the highest-paid in the state.

Council members supported the contract, which will cost the city $3.2 million this year and $5 million in the second year of the biennial budget, saying public safety is a priority.

“I’ll support this motion as law enforcement agencies across the state continue to increase wages,” said Councilman Tom Beckius. “It’s crucial Lincoln remains competitive.”

Councilman Richard Meginnis said public safety is one of the city's most important assets and having top-notch officers is part of that.

“Paying more is just part of the deal. It’s just showing them we are standing behind them,” he said.

Beginning Aug. 18, starting pay for officers will increase 8% and for sergeants by 10%. That means officers’ starting pay goes from $28.55 an hour to $30.83. Starting pay for sergeants goes from $37.06 an hour to $40.77.

Annual salaries for officers will range from $64,128 to $90,646 and for sergeants from $84,793 to $107,369.

Next year officers will get a 6.5% increase and sergeants a 4.5% increase. Pay for both officers and sergeants will increase 3% in 2024.

Lincoln-Lancaster Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre said high wages help set high expectations and draw people who want to meet them.

Councilwoman Tammy Ward asked why recruitment is centered in human resources — and wages — rather than part of the department’s budget.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the department already is recruiting, and high wages help.

“This is about competitiveness,” Ewins told the council. “We’re competing nationally for people to be police officers. We need contracts like this to get the best.”

Jane Kinsey, part of a group called Watchdogs of Lincoln, said high wages aren't what attract candidates. Instead, prospective officers should know how well the city treats officers and how well the department performs.

“I’m not sure whose idea it was to raise these wages so high when it's not even an issue,” she said.

Ewins plans to use the higher wages as a carrot in a “very big” recruiting effort soon. The department, which has struggled to fill positions, is currently short 20 officers, despite a new recruiting class.

“We want the best and aren’t going to settle for anything less,” she said.