Lincoln City Council hears hours of debate over floodplain decision

Lincoln City Council members face a decision debated for hours Monday: Make changes to regulations supporters say are needed to address a greater flood risk, amend the proposals in a way opponents say will lessen the impact on housing costs, or wait.

Supporters say the changes championed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird are necessary to protect property in the floodplain from the effects of climate change and changing weather patterns. They say opposition comes primarily from developers who will face more restrictions.

Marilyn McNabb, vice president of the Wachiska Audubon Society Board and an environmental advocate, characterized the decision facing the council as one between two special interests: those of low-income residents who live primarily in the floodplain and developers.

“Public safety calls for action and I think that’s what public officials are for,” she said. “This is really small stuff compared to the changes that are needed.”

She said a delay requested by opponents is unnecessary and that an extensive study done on the Salt Creek watershed was sufficient.

“Climate change has made obsolete the information on which our current flood rules are based. It’s not just Lincoln, it’s everywhere in the country.”

Opponents don’t disagree with the latter point and a coalition of businesses, developers and civic organizations led by attorney Kent Seacrest say it's trying to reach consensus on an issue that members agree will require additional solutions.

The group, which formed more than a year ago, wanted the city to agree to an independent, economic cost-benefit analysis of the proposed changes, an effort to which the group offered to contribute $125,000, as well as have more communitywide discussions on possible structural solutions (such as dams) and additional funding sources.

It has asked for a six-month delay to conduct the study — unless the city makes changes to the recommendations that would make the study unnecessary.

Seacrest on Monday reiterated one of the group’s main concerns: that the changes offer a one-size-fits-all solution that will require too many restrictions in some areas and not enough in others.

The city is proposing numerous changes, but one that’s garnered much of the attention would require property in the floodplain be built an additional foot above the base flood elevation. State law requires property be built one foot above that base level. The city is proposing an additional foot.

The base flood elevation is determined by Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain maps, which are also used to help determine flood insurance rates.

The current floodplain maps, based on 60-year-old rainfall data, were updated in 2014 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The study on the Salt Creek watershed, done after 2015 storms that caused flooding in several neighborhoods, projected the city will see a 0.8-foot rise in floodwaters from Salt Creek during a 100-year event.

The study recommended the regulation change, but Seacrest noted the study also says that the rise of floodwaters could differ in different areas, which is why a one-size-fits-all regulation isn’t the best solution.

City officials say they’re committed to looking for structural solutions such as dams and have applied for a federal grant to begin that analysis. They also are working with FEMA to update its floodplain maps using the updated rainfall totals — a process that could take 5-8 years.

In addition to the study, the coalition represented by Seacrest wants to hire engineers to do its own interim mapping, and he said the coalition wanted to get the city on board with the cost–benefit analysis so that everyone would accept the conclusions.

“We could have done our own studies but I don’t think anyone would have believed us,” he said.

Opponents are concerned about two other proposed changes: those that would require a similar rise in the base floodplain elevation on property adjacent to the floodplain and for buffers required along stream corridors that limit how close development can occur.

Developer Rick Krueger said those buffers that are outside the floodplain would create a huge burden, especially on smaller sites.

Several developers said the changes would increase development — and thereby housing — costs, and would further limit what is already limited area for development and more needed housing.

Seacrest said the proposed regulations related to both buffers along stream corridors and land adjacent to the floodplain are greater than state or federal requirements.

He has submitted several additional proposed amendments — in addition to several already made by city officials — that would narrow the buffer required on minimum stream corridors, eventually eliminate the restrictions on adjacent property and require increases in the base flood elevation only on the property itself, not the entire lot.

The public hearing on the issue Monday lasted nearly four hours; the council will vote on the proposed changes at its meeting Dec. 19.

