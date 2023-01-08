Lincoln City Council expected to appoint former school principal to vacant council seat

A former elementary school principal who led the early childhood arm of the Prosper Lincoln community initiative is expected to be appointed to the Lincoln City Council Monday to fill Jane Raybould’s seat.

Michelle Suarez was the council’s consensus choice out of the 11 applicants to fill the District 3 seat in southwest Lincoln that came open when Raybould was elected to the Nebraska Legislature, said council Chairwoman Tammy Ward.

“Overall, I think she’s well-known and well-respected in the community,” Ward said. “She is a former principal and education champion.”

She fits two of a majority of council members’ priorities: she is a woman, which helps maintain the four men-three women gender balance and she is a Democrat, which some council members felt was important since Raybould was a Democrat.

Suarez also told council members she isn’t planning to run for election in May, though she didn’t rule out making a run for council at some point in the future. That was important to some council members, Ward said, because of the short window between her appointment and the spring election.

“We didn’t want this person to use (the appointment) as ... a political opportunity to get an edge in the race,” she said.

The council will vote on her appointment at the beginning of Monday's meeting, and she'll be sworn in at the end of it.

Suarez, who retired from Lincoln Public Schools in 2016 to work for Prosper Lincoln, said she was interested in the open seat because it offers her another way to give back to the community.

“My whole life has been about trying to give back to the community, wherever I was,” she said. “I really believe that’s the purpose of what we do as people. We need to give back in whatever way we can.”

Suarez grew up in Scottsbluff, part of a big family that lived in the town’s close-knit Mexican-American community, and she and her twin sister came to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Both became educators at LPS.

Suarez was a classroom teacher, taught summer migrant education programs in Scottsbluff and was a principal at Calvert and Everett elementary schools.

When she retired from LPS she worked for Prosper Lincoln for four years.

After that, she and her husband planned to move to Houston, but had been there just a few months and had made a trip back to Lincoln just as the pandemic hit. She said they decided to ride out the pandemic in Lincoln, then decided to stay — traveling to Houston often to see their daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren. Another daughter lives in Lincoln.

Suarez said she’s not aware of any specific issues she’ll champion as a council member, but as a lifelong educator, investing in children and families is very important.

Local governments play a big role in residents’ lives, she said, a point brought home to her when the city began a universal home visitation program for new mothers.

She is on the University of Nebraska President’s Advisory Council and the board of the Woods Charitable Fund.

“I know there’s a lot of good things happening in Lincoln,” she said. “I want to be able to support people doing that work and continue working together so everyone prospers.”