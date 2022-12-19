Lincoln City Council delays vote on controversial floodplain regulations

The Lincoln City Council on Monday delayed a vote on a series of controversial floodplain regulations until January in an attempt to reach a consensus between a coalition that opposes parts of the city’s proposal and environmental and neighborhood groups that support them.

“Flood protection updates are complex and challenging and we are not where we need to be yet,” said Councilman Tom Beckius, who has been working to amend the proposal in a way that everyone could agree on.

He said he hoped to bring forward a package of amendments Monday, but it became clear that negotiations had yet to reach consensus that makes sense to everyone.

The council agenda included 24 amendments that came from various groups, and they were not yet in a form that made sense, he said.

Councilwoman Jane Raybould agreed.

"When I saw what came before us on the agenda, I looked at it with shock and disbelief," she said. "Twenty-four amendments. That tells me it's not ready for prime time. It needs some more work."

Beckius said he'd continue to work with his colleagues to bring forward "a singular package of amendments" to the Jan. 9 meeting "that comes as close to consensus as we can get.”

He said there needs to be more give and take from all community members, including environmental advocates and neighborhood groups.

The city proposed a number of changes to floodplain regulations that would affect developing areas of the city as well as property within the core of the city that is in the floodplain.

The ones that garnered the most attention were those that would require property in the floodplain to be built an additional foot above the base flood elevation, regulations pertaining to property not in the floodplain but adjacent to it and changes to the buffers required along stream corridors that limit how close development can occur.

The base flood elevation is determined by Federal Emergency Management Agency floodplain maps, which are also used to help determine flood insurance rates. State law requires property be built a foot above that base level. The city is proposing requiring an additional foot.

A couple of factors prompted the city to move forward with the proposed regulations:

* The current FEMA floodplain maps are based on 60-year-old rainfall data. In 2014, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that showed Lincoln is wetter in the spring and winter, drier in the summer.

* Following storms in 2015 that caused Salt Creek to top its levees and flood several of Lincoln’s neighborhoods, the city hired Olsson to do an extensive two-year study of the Salt Creek floodplain that ultimately was adopted as part of the mayor’s Climate Action Plan.

The study projected the city will see a 0.8-foot rise in floodwaters from Salt Creek during a 100-year event and provided numerous recommendations, including the regulation recommended by the city.

The city has begun the process of updating its floodplain maps with FEMA, but that could take five to eight years and city officials said they didn’t want property owners to build using outdated maps.

A coalition of 27 developers, businesses and other organizations wanted a cost benefit analysis done first and some interim mapping to help the city, developers and property owners understand more precisely the impact of the updated rainfall totals.

