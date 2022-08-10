Lincoln City Council chairwoman back after being injured in a car accident in June

Lincoln City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward presided over her first council meeting this week since she was injured in a car accident June 21.

Ward, who is still using a wheelchair since the accident less than a block from her home in the Capitol Beach area, presided over the budget public hearing and council meeting Monday, and another budget meeting Wednesday morning.

She was welcomed back by a member of the mayor’s staff and the director of the Downtown Lincoln Association, who testified on a proposal to expand the city’s food truck program, an issue Ward has championed.

“Councilwoman Ward’s injuries were pretty severe and we are glad to have her back,” vice chair Tom Beckius said after the meetings.

Ward had surgery for broken bones in an arm and leg, and spent time recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Center.

Ward, 63, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and negligent driving.