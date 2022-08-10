Lincoln City Council chairwoman back after being injured in a car accident in June

Lincoln City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward presided over her first council meeting this week since she was injured in a car accident June 21.
Ward, who is still using a wheelchair since the accident less than a block from her home in the Capitol Beach area, presided over the budget public hearing and council meeting Monday, and another budget meeting Wednesday morning.
She was welcomed back by a member of the mayor’s staff and the director of the Downtown Lincoln Association, who testified on a proposal to expand the city’s food truck program, an issue Ward has championed.
“Councilwoman Ward’s injuries were pretty severe and we are glad to have her back,” vice chair Tom Beckius said after the meetings.
Ward had surgery for broken bones in an arm and leg, and spent time recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Center.
Ward, 63, has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and negligent driving.
Top Journal Star Photos for August
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/07/2022 - Arianna points to a rocket pop on a ice cream truck at Holmes Lake Park, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Parade watchers race to collect candy thrown during the Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Grammy award winning American blues singer Bonnie Raitt performs at the Pinewood Bowl on Tuesday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Saltdogs third baseman Ryan Long (left) beats the tag as Gary SouthShore second baseman Michael Woodworth drops the ball on Monday at Haymarket Park.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Fair attendees ride a motorcycle-themed merry-go-round during the Lancaster County Super Fair on Sunday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A 26-year-old man told Lincoln Police he was "beaten, burned with a blowtorch and branded" with the word "thief" after he was ambushed by two men amid a drug deal at a warehouse near Interstate 80 and 56th Street, Investigator Christopher Schamber said in an arrest affidavit.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Layla Karee (left) comforts Shireen Jardo Alhanto who begins to sob while speaking of her family both missing and deceased during a ceremony to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide on Wednesday in Malcolm. Alhanto lost two brothers, and 15 members of her family are still missing.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson claps hands during practice Monday at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska Wesleyan athletic training student Sabrina Ochterbeck is placed in an ice bath by athletic trainers (from left) Terry Adair of Bryan Health, Tyler Rediger of Lincoln Southeast, Bryan Butler of Lincoln Northeast and Charity Rainey of Lincoln High on Friday. With fall practice set to begin Monday, athletic trainers reviewed how to prevent and treat heat illnesses.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Artist Toan Vuong is shown on his front porch with his compositions created using date stamps. Vuong will participate in Porch-Art-Palooza, a sprawling art sale on 30 front porches in the Near South, Everett and South Salt Creek neighborhoods, on Sunday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist
@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.