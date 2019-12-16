Lincoln City Council bans vaping inside workplaces, public spaces

Linden, whose company, Generation V E-Cigarettes and Vape Bar, has three Lincoln locations, asked the city to exempt vape shops at a minimum.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She said the businesses would be harmed financially if they can't let customers try flavors before buying them and if staff can't demonstrate how to safely use e-cigarette devices.

Monday, Councilman Roy Christensen tried to delay the implementation from two weeks to two months so the vape shops could adjust.

A two-month delay would have also given the vape product retailers time to explore and formally propose a legal framework to exempt them from the ban, Christensen said.

The health board and health department didn't support exempting any businesses from the ban, citing their concerns that secondhand exposure to the aerosol in e-cigarettes isn't safe.

E-cigarette aerosol can contain harmful and potentially harmful substances, including nicotine, ultrafine particles, flavoring such as diacetyl — a chemical linked to a serious lung disease, cancer-causing chemicals, volatile organic compounds and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.