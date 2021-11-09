Lincoln City Council approves zoning waivers for 156-unit apartment complex near 22nd and P

Developers who want to build a 156-unit apartment complex near 22nd and P streets Monday got the zoning changes they needed to move forward despite concerns of neighbors worried about what such a large complex would do to the character of their neighborhood.

Residents of the Malone/Hawley neighborhood — where Assurity Life Insurance wants to build the apartment complex near its headquarters at 21st and Q streets — testified and wrote letters opposing waivers to existing height, front-yard setback and density restrictions.

The neighbors worried about increased traffic and parking problems such a large complex would cause, and said a complex with just 15 of its 156 units designated as affordable housing would decrease the diversity and inclusiveness of their neighborhood.

The biggest concern of neighbors was waiving a requirement limiting the number of units to 90. Initially, Assurity wanted to build 128 units but increased the proposal to 156 after it bought a seven-plex on one end of the property.

Councilwoman Jane Raybould offered an amendment Monday to decrease the density waiver back to 128, saying residents took issue with the increase to 156 units, which is 70% over the zoning restrictions.