Lincoln City Council approves zoning waivers for 156-unit apartment complex near 22nd and P

Developers who want to build a 156-unit apartment complex near 22nd and P streets Monday got the zoning changes they needed to move forward despite concerns of neighbors worried about what such a large complex would do to the character of their neighborhood.
Residents of the Malone/Hawley neighborhood — where Assurity Life Insurance wants to build the apartment complex near its headquarters at 21st and Q streets — testified and wrote letters opposing waivers to existing height, front-yard setback and density restrictions.
The neighbors worried about increased traffic and parking problems such a large complex would cause, and said a complex with just 15 of its 156 units designated as affordable housing would decrease the diversity and inclusiveness of their neighborhood.
The biggest concern of neighbors was waiving a requirement limiting the number of units to 90. Initially, Assurity wanted to build 128 units but increased the proposal to 156 after it bought a seven-plex on one end of the property.
Councilwoman Jane Raybould offered an amendment Monday to decrease the density waiver back to 128, saying residents took issue with the increase to 156 units, which is 70% over the zoning restrictions.
She noted that density waivers have been approved for other projects, and commended Assurity’s efforts to create affordable housing as part of the project. But it's important to work with neighbors to come up with a solution everyone can live with, she said.
Raybould’s amendment was defeated on a 4-2 vote (Councilman Tom Beckius abstained), with Sändra Washington voting with Raybould to decrease the density.
Council members who voted against the amendment said they heard neighbors’ concerns but also felt projects such as this are necessary to fulfill the city’s need for both affordable and market-rate housing.
“I’ve supported the project from the beginning. That hasn’t changed,” said Councilwoman Tammy Ward. “When I voted for the city’s affordable housing plan I made a commitment to working toward those goals and this project helps us get there.”
Councilman James Michael Bowers noted that the cultural centers supported the project and partnered on a grant for 15 affordable housing units to be included in the project.
Raybound noted that the affordable housing grant was approved when the project included 128 units.
After her amendment was defeated, Raybould was the only council member voting against the zoning waivers; and all six council members approved vacating an alley so Assurity can move the access to underground parking there to help alleviate neighborhood concerns about traffic.
The apartment complex would be built on about 2 acres on the block bounded by 22nd, 23rd, P and Q streets and would include three buildings built in a U shape around a central area that would include apartment amenities, including a swimming pool.
The buildings would be of varying heights, with a four-story building on the south, a three-story building to the east and a two-story building on the north that would include some two-story townhome units.
The four-story building also would have a community meeting space on its first floor. The complex would be oriented toward Union Plaza, the park along the east edge of Antelope Creek.
The height waiver would allow developers to build a 50-foot apartment building on the southern half of the block. The height restriction is 45 feet.
In the coming weeks, the council will vote on whether the project conforms with the comprehensive plan, a step it will likely approve given Monday’s vote.
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist