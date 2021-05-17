Lincoln City Council approves measures allowing Pershing block redevelopment to move ahead

The Lincoln City Council on Monday unanimously approved zoning changes that will allow redevelopment plans for the block anchored by Pershing Center since 1957 to move forward.

The move — along with the council’s vote affirming that the redevelopment conforms with the city’s Comprehensive Plan — will allow Omaha-based White Lotus Development to move forward with plans for 100 affordable housing units, a small retail space, a wellness center, a child care center, underground parking and a community green space.

The plan also calls for a new, 90,000-square-foot, three-level public library that would replace the existing Bennett Martin Library, though the city must pass a bond issue to help pay for it.

The Omaha developer’s plans would proceed even without the library.

But proponents of the project who spoke at a public hearing last week said a new city library would act as a gathering place to draw people downtown and as a catalyst for other development.