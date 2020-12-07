Lincoln City Council approves $311M LES budget

Lincoln City Council members approved the Lincoln Electric System's $311.8 million budget Monday, green-lighting a budget without an overall power rate increase.

This budget comes in $36 million less than the prior year in part because of less capital spending on the utility's new operations center at 98th Street and Rokeby Road, LES Chief Financial Officer Laura Kaputska told the council last month.

LES also saved the equivalent of $16.4 million through bond refinancing in early September, a move the utility said eliminated a potential rate increase.

Some larger electricity users that are charged demand rates will see changes to their bills, according to LES.

LES has not raised rates across the board since 2017, Kaputska said.

The council Monday unanimously approved LES' rate schedule and its budget and also gave its blessing for the utility to issue up to $300 million in revenue bonds through December 2022 if the utility's board approved such financing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.