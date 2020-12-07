Lincoln City Council approves $311M LES budget

Lincoln City Council members approved the Lincoln Electric System's $311.8 million budget Monday, green-lighting a budget without an overall power rate increase.
This budget comes in $36 million less than the prior year in part because of less capital spending on the utility's new operations center at 98th Street and Rokeby Road, LES Chief Financial Officer Laura Kaputska told the council last month.
LES also saved the equivalent of $16.4 million through bond refinancing in early September, a move the utility said eliminated a potential rate increase.
Some larger electricity users that are charged demand rates will see changes to their bills, according to LES.
LES has not raised rates across the board since 2017, Kaputska said.
The council Monday unanimously approved LES' rate schedule and its budget and also gave its blessing for the utility to issue up to $300 million in revenue bonds through December 2022 if the utility's board approved such financing.
William Kieffe, with Food Bank of Lincoln, unloads some of the pallets with 35,640 pounds of butter and cheese donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Santa gives a socially distant air-five to 5 year old Nahlia Killsenemy on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19, children had to maintain 6 feet and were unable to sit in Santa's lap. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Lincoln Christian baseball players Matt Eaton (left) and Kaden Kubik wrap lights around a column at the Christian Heritage Campus on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Approximately 40 volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to set up Christmas lights on Christian Heritage's campus. The local nonprofit plans to host an event called Light the Night, their first ever drive-through Christmas light spectacular. On Dec. 12, the public is encouraged to come to the property in the evening to see the lights. This event is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Cora Clay looks a tag from atop Eric Clay's shoulders at the Prior Pines Christmas tree farm on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Kent Prior, owner of Prior Pines, estimates that they have sold over 900 trees so far this season. "It is definitely busier this season," Prior said. "On our first day we had people parking on the main road." KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Crete's Braden Schmeckpeper blocks a shot by Hasting's Brayden Schram in the first quarter at Crete High School on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
William Kieffe, with Food Bank of Lincoln, unloads some of the pallets with 35,640 pounds of butter and cheese donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm girls basketball head coach Andy Klepper sprays disinfectant at the weight room, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Santa gives a socially distant air-five to 5 year old Nahlia Killsenemy on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19, children had to maintain 6 feet and were unable to sit in Santa's lap. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Christian baseball players Matt Eaton (left) and Kaden Kubik wrap lights around a column at the Christian Heritage Campus on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Approximately 40 volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to set up Christmas lights on Christian Heritage's campus. The local nonprofit plans to host an event called Light the Night, their first ever drive-through Christmas light spectacular. On Dec. 12, the public is encouraged to come to the property in the evening to see the lights. This event is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A rescue crew lowers an injured worker from the top of a tank on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 84th and South Streets. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Cora Clay looks a tag from atop Eric Clay's shoulders at the Prior Pines Christmas tree farm on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Kent Prior, owner of Prior Pines, estimates that they have sold over 900 trees so far this season. "It is definitely busier this season," Prior said. "On our first day we had people parking on the main road." KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.