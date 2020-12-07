 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln City Council approves $311M LES budget
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln City Council approves $311M LES budget

{{featured_button_text}}
LES logo

Lincoln Electric System logo

Lincoln City Council members approved the Lincoln Electric System's $311.8 million budget Monday, green-lighting a budget without an overall power rate increase. 

This budget comes in $36 million less than the prior year in part because of less capital spending on the utility's new operations center at 98th Street and Rokeby Road, LES Chief Financial Officer Laura Kaputska told the council last month.

LES also saved the equivalent of $16.4 million through bond refinancing in early September, a move the utility said eliminated a potential rate increase.

LES proposes no rate increase in upcoming budget

Some larger electricity users that are charged demand rates will see changes to their bills, according to LES.

LES has not raised rates across the board since 2017, Kaputska said. 

The council Monday unanimously approved LES' rate schedule and its budget and also gave its blessing for the utility to issue up to $300 million in revenue bonds through December 2022 if the utility's board approved such financing. 

Smaller clean energy partnerships may pave way to LES decarbonization
Board holds off on study of quiet zone on rail line across south Lincoln

Top Journal Star photos for December

1 of 7

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News