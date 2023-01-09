Lincoln City Council approval allows large industrial project near 70th and Arbor Road to move forward

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved two annexation agreements, zoning changes and a redevelopment agreement for what will be one of the largest industrial projects in the city.

Omaha developer White Lotus, which also is renovating the Pershing Center block in downtown Lincoln, plans to build nearly 1 million square feet of warehouse space on 71 acres at 65th Street and Arbor Road, near the 56th Street and Interstate 80 interchange.

The Lincoln Logistics Hub will be built in three phases, starting with a 309,000-square-foot warehouse, followed by a 368,000-square-foot building and then another that’s 309,000 square feet, for a total of 986,000 square feet of space.

The redevelopment agreement includes authorizing $13.5 million in tax-increment financing for all three phases of the estimated $89 million project. TIF allows increased property taxes generated by a development to pay for certain upfront costs.

The project is similar to one White Lotus developed at 132nd Street and Cornhusker Road in Sarpy County. The Omaha project, which is about twice the size of the one proposed in Lincoln, has tenants that include Amazon, Home Depot and Scooters Coffee.

The council approved two annexation agreements, one for the land near 70th Street and Arbor Road adjacent to the annexed Lincoln Logistics land. Annexing the additional land, owned by Tribedo LLC, allows the project to comply with the city’s policy of only annexing land contiguous to existing property.

The council also held a public hearing on a redevelopment plan that includes authorizing $5.6 million in tax-increment financing for the first phase of Foxtail Meadow, a planned housing development near South Folsom Street and West Pioneers Boulevard.

Developer Fred Hoppe, through a subsidiary called SOFO Housing LLC, plans to develop the land it bought from Hope Reformed Church in southwest Lincoln in two phases.

Hoppe told the council the project, a year and a half in the making, is an effort to bring affordable housing to suburban Lincoln and involved a complicated process of putting together various financing plans.

"What we’ve really tried to do is create a neighborhood (where residents) can get all services and raise a family in a suburban neighborhood," he said.

He secured low-income housing tax credits to help finance the project, which includes 131 affordable units, and he got additional credits for another 35 affordable units.

The project could have up to 650 housing units that will include workforce housing, as well as some market-rate homes.

Hoppe said ultimately he will create a mixed-income neighborhood with some retail, apartments, row-style houses, apartments and single-family homes.

An amendment to the plan lays out funding for intersection improvements that include the city allocating $400,000 from the quarter-cent sales tax revenue known as Lincoln on the Move and $700,00 from its affordable housing fund, and the developer will pay $550,000 in impact fees.

The council will vote on the redevelopment agreement at its Jan. 23 meeting. It won't meet next week because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.