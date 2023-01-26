 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln chooses Nelnet, Speedway Motors partnership to develop South Haymarket office, residential space

South Haymarket Block 5

City officials announced plans for a mixed-use development on land adjacent to a new South Haymarket park.

 Courtesy image

A $47.5 million commercial, residential and retail building will anchor the South Haymarket and an urban park planned on the south end of Canopy Street, city officials announced Thursday.

The city selected East Downtown Development Corp. — EaDo for short — as the developer for the site, a 1.54-acre area bordered by N and Seventh streets and known as Block 5, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

“This proposed development of over $47 million serves as another example of how public-private partnerships are a winning formula for growing our local economy and high quality of life,” she said.

Nelnet and Speedway Properties formed the EaDo LLC when they partnered to develop the Telegraph District, a complex of retail, residential and office space centered near 21st and L streets. The two companies also partnered on a mixed-use project at Canopy and N streets that includes a small grocery store, and a hotel and condo development in the Haymarket. The two companies also worked together on the new Hudl headquarters at 600 P St.

The building envisioned by EaDo will include five stories of retail and office space and six stories of apartments that will face the park – which is still in the planning stages.

The L-shaped building will include a first floor with retail and restaurant space, and four upper floors of office space. Speedway Properties owner Clay Smith said they hope to have a nationally known business as an anchor for the office space and are working with a prospective client.

The residential portion of the building will include 95 apartments, including affordable units that developers will help pay for through 20-year tax-increment financing.

City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said TIF – which allows developers to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that will be generated – is the “public” portion of a public-private partnership.

Dan Marvin

Dan Marvin, Urban Development director 

“We support the public side of the partnership by using tax-increment financing to help leverage private investment projects to grow our economy and increase our high quality of life,” Marvin said.

Last year, he said, the city leveraged nearly $32 million of TIF to support more than $377 million of private investment.

The South Haymarket project checks off a lot of boxes, he said, including increasing density, adding affordable housing, creating space for another office tenant downtown and adding security to the park by offering “24/7 eyes” on it through the residential and office space that will act as a front door.

EaDo already contributed $873,000 to the park as part of an earlier development project in the area, and will participate in the design of the park.

The city sought potential developers through a request for proposals process and EaDO was the only proposal submitted, Marvin said.

Choosing the developer is a preliminary step. There is still design work to be done and the City Council will need to approve a redevelopment agreement.

City officials hope to have the redevelopment agreement ready by summer, and it could take another three to four years before the project is done.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

