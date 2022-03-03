 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln businessman challenging Flowerday for seat on Lancaster County Board

Cameron Hall, a Lincoln businessman, is running for the District 1 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

Hall, a Republican, is a residential home builder and a member of the Lincoln Independent Business Association and the Home Builders Association of Lincoln.

He will challenge incumbent Sean Flowerday, a Democrat, in November’s general election for the district that covers the southwest portion of the county.

As a member of the LIBA Elected Officials Forum, Hall said he has learned how decisions elected officials make impact families and businesses. He said he would use his experience listening to customers to understand how to best serve constituents’ needs.

Lancaster County Board districts

“As a lifelong resident and business owner in Lancaster County I am excited about the opportunity to serve this district,” Hall said. “I look forward to meeting voters throughout the district and listening to their concerns about the county and the qualities they are looking for in their next commissioner.”

One focus, Hall said, would be on spending taxpayer money responsibly.

“As a business owner, we don’t spend money we don’t have, and the county should be following the same model,” Hall said. “We need to invest taxpayer money to benefit the people of Lancaster County.”

Hall and his wife, Sydney, built a home in south Lincoln and were married in 2021.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

