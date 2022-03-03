Lincoln businessman challenging Flowerday for seat on Lancaster County Board

Cameron Hall, a Lincoln businessman, is running for the District 1 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

Hall, a Republican, is a residential home builder and a member of the Lincoln Independent Business Association and the Home Builders Association of Lincoln.

He will challenge incumbent Sean Flowerday, a Democrat, in November’s general election for the district that covers the southwest portion of the county.

As a member of the LIBA Elected Officials Forum, Hall said he has learned how decisions elected officials make impact families and businesses. He said he would use his experience listening to customers to understand how to best serve constituents’ needs.

“As a lifelong resident and business owner in Lancaster County I am excited about the opportunity to serve this district,” Hall said. “I look forward to meeting voters throughout the district and listening to their concerns about the county and the qualities they are looking for in their next commissioner.”

One focus, Hall said, would be on spending taxpayer money responsibly.

“As a business owner, we don’t spend money we don’t have, and the county should be following the same model,” Hall said. “We need to invest taxpayer money to benefit the people of Lancaster County.”

Hall and his wife, Sydney, built a home in south Lincoln and were married in 2021.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.