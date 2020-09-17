 Skip to main content
Lincoln-based NRD votes to lower its tax levy
Lincoln-based NRD votes to lower its tax levy

ADA pier Wildwood

Wildwood Lake near Valparaiso is one of several lakes the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District manages in Lancaster County. The NRD on Wednesday lowered its property tax levy rate by 3% for fiscal year 2021.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District has lowered its property tax levy slightly for the 2021 fiscal year.

The NRD's board of directors approved a resolution Wednesday setting the amount of property taxes it needs for the 2021 budget at $10.1 million, the same amount as in fiscal year 2020.

Because of higher property valuations, that means the district's levy will be set at 3.0024 cents per $100 of valuation, a 3% decrease from 2020.

For a homeowner with a home valued at $201,600 — the average value in Lancaster County — that amounts to about $60.53 a year in property taxes going to the NRD.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

