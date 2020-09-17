Lincoln-based NRD votes to lower its tax levy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District has lowered its property tax levy slightly for the 2021 fiscal year.

The NRD's board of directors approved a resolution Wednesday setting the amount of property taxes it needs for the 2021 budget at $10.1 million, the same amount as in fiscal year 2020.

Because of higher property valuations, that means the district's levy will be set at 3.0024 cents per $100 of valuation, a 3% decrease from 2020.

For a homeowner with a home valued at $201,600 — the average value in Lancaster County — that amounts to about $60.53 a year in property taxes going to the NRD.

