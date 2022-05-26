 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln approves an ordinance allowing for more sidewalk cafes

  • 0

“We’re ready.”

That’s what downtown bar owner SaRena Freet had to say to the City Council Monday, nine months after the council passed an ordinance allowing downtown bars to have sidewalk cafés.

The ordinance eliminated the requirement that 60% of revenue come from food sales — a self-reported requirement difficult to enforce and one bar owners argued was unfair to them.

Freet, who had advocated for the ordinance change, has been working since then to create a sidewalk café outside The Hot Mess, 408 S. 11th St.

Among the hurdles: the bar was once an automotive shop, so the area out front was once a driveway and sloped too much. Although Freet couldn't find a grant or community program to help her pay for the improvements, she managed to get it done.

On Monday the City Council approved her application — the first since the ordinance passed — and she said she hoped to have the outdoor area up and running by the end of the week.

People are also reading…

City Council unanimously approves allowing downtown bars to operate sidewalk cafes
Business owner, patrons turn out in support of allowing downtown bars to have sidewalk cafes

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA announces new milestone in mystery of universe's expansion rate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News