Lincoln approves an ordinance allowing for more sidewalk cafes

“We’re ready.”

That’s what downtown bar owner SaRena Freet had to say to the City Council Monday, nine months after the council passed an ordinance allowing downtown bars to have sidewalk cafés.

The ordinance eliminated the requirement that 60% of revenue come from food sales — a self-reported requirement difficult to enforce and one bar owners argued was unfair to them.

Freet, who had advocated for the ordinance change, has been working since then to create a sidewalk café outside The Hot Mess, 408 S. 11th St.

Among the hurdles: the bar was once an automotive shop, so the area out front was once a driveway and sloped too much. Although Freet couldn't find a grant or community program to help her pay for the improvements, she managed to get it done.

On Monday the City Council approved her application — the first since the ordinance passed — and she said she hoped to have the outdoor area up and running by the end of the week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.