Lincoln annexes one of last undeveloped areas in Fallbrook

The Lincoln City Council annexed one of the remaining undeveloped areas of Fallbrook on Monday and paved the way for the development of 100 homes on nearby farmland.
The four council members at Monday's virtual meeting unanimously approved the annexation of about 35 acres at approximately Northwest 12th Street and Aster Road and changed its zoning from ag land to residential.
Developer Nebco Inc. plans to prepare the land for 100 single-family homes, with sites platted and ready for build-out by the end of this year, Tim Gergen of Clark Enersen Partners said at a public hearing last week.
The land is behind the Super Saver grocery store and northeast of a roundabout at the intersection of Northwest 12th Street and Aster Road.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has planned to build out part of Northwest 12th Street to the north to access the neighborhood, Gergen said.
That project was designated to receive a portion of the city's new quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for street improvements.
Long-term plans for the new subdivision envision a bridge over U.S. 34 connecting the new Fallbrook neighborhood to the Highlands via Northwest 12th Street, he said.
But that bridge isn't included in the city's capital improvement plan yet, Gergen said.
Council members approved the annexation and zoning changes without discussion Monday.
Councilmen Bennie Shobe, Roy Christensen and Richard Meginnis didn't attend Monday's virtual meeting on the advice of City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick, who has concluded virtual council meetings are illegal.
