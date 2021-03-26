Lincoln Airport terminal project is off the ground with a higher price tag of $54.8M

Cusick said airport officials and board members looked at a number of different alternatives for the project and ways to fund it and decided that this was the right plan at the right time.

The property tax will be formalized when the board votes on its 2022 budget later this year.

Two new board members will emerge from this spring's election, but even if they were both to oppose using a property tax, it's unlikely to change anything, as the three remaining members are backing the project.

Though construction work will not start until sometime this summer, some behind-the-scenes preparation is underway.

Within the next three weeks, accounting and human resources employees will move out of their offices in the terminal into temporary space in a building in the airport's industrial park, Haring said, and administration employees will join them over the next couple of months.

Once construction work gets started, the north half of the terminal will be off-limits, and all operations will be in the south half, he said.

Some people have questioned going forward with the project at a time when the airline industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.