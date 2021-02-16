Lincoln Airport gets more than $1.7 million in coronavirus aid

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that 72 airports in the state will receive more than $12.5 million that's part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act that Congress passed in December.

The Lincoln Airport is getting more than $1.7 million in aid as part of the program, second most among all airports behind Eppley Airfield's $7 million.

Most of the grant is for subsidizing general airport operations that have taken a big hit due to a decline in passengers, but this round of grants carries a specific appropriation to help subsidize concessions providers.

The Lincoln Airport, which in December agreed to provide up to $6,000 a month to its new concessions provider, Tailwind Concessions, received $35,705 specifically for concessions relief.

The airport saw just over 103,000 passengers in 2020, a 69% decline from 2019. Nearly 64,000 of those passengers came in the first three months of the year.

