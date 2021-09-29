Lincoln Airport Authority officer announces run for Lancaster County sheriff

Wagner, who has served as sheriff since 1994, has not said whether he will run for reelection.

Pitts, who has worked as a Lincoln Airport Authority officer since 2012, was a Lincoln police officer from 1995-2000 and a sheriff’s deputy from 2005-11. He was a criminal investigator in the sheriff’s office for two years in addition to other duties, and served as a field training officer for LPD during his tenure.

A Lincoln native, Pitts also worked as car salesman for Honda of Lincoln and has been an insurance agent for Farm Bureau Financial Services since 2011. He attended Southeast Community College and studied criminal justice at the University of Nebraska.

He is a board member for Lincoln Lighthouse, an after-school program for students.

Pitts, a registered Democrat, said he plans to meet with local community leaders throughout his campaign to hear their concerns and ideas.

“As a 21-year veteran I know a lot, but learning and understanding the needs of the people we protect and serve is ongoing. I am committed to making this department a great place to work and something our community can be proud of.”

Pitts and his wife, Maegan, have two children, Michael and Ora.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

