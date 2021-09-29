 Skip to main content
Lincoln Airport Authority officer announces run for Lancaster County sheriff
Lincoln Airport Authority officer announces run for Lancaster County sheriff

Jay Pitts Jr., a police officer at the Lincoln Airport Authority with 21 years of law enforcement experience, on Wednesday announced he will run for Lancaster County Sheriff.

Pitts, a former Lincoln police officer and Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy, said he wants to make the sheriff’s office “an agency that other agencies want to model themselves after” by creating a team concept, enhancing employee morale and using modern training to increase communication and transparency.

Johnny "Jay" Pitts Jr.

Pitts Jr.

Pitts, 47, said he developed his strong sense of commitment and service to his community from his father, John Pitts Sr., a 32-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department who joined the force in 1973 after earning two national championships while playing football at Nebraska.

A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, Pitts said he would “fairly enforce current laws instead of using the sheriff’s office to change laws or influence lawmakers,” a reference to Sheriff Terry Wagner's successful challenge of the medical marijuana petition drive.

“As sheriff, the enforcement of the law is paramount. I have no intentions of interjecting personal beliefs into creating new laws,” said Pitts. “That job is for the legislative branch of our government. The office of sheriff should enforce laws as they currently stand, and enforce new laws as they are created.”

City Hall: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions; inclusion score climbs; celebrating Juneteenth

Wagner, who has served as sheriff since 1994, has not said whether he will run for reelection.

Pitts, who has worked as a Lincoln Airport Authority officer since 2012, was a Lincoln police officer from 1995-2000 and a sheriff’s deputy from 2005-11. He was a criminal investigator in the sheriff’s office for two years in addition to other duties, and served as a field training officer for LPD during his tenure.

A Lincoln native, Pitts also worked as car salesman for Honda of Lincoln and has been an insurance agent for Farm Bureau Financial Services since 2011. He attended Southeast Community College and studied criminal justice at the University of Nebraska.

He is a board member for Lincoln Lighthouse, an after-school program for students.

Pitts, a registered Democrat, said he plans to meet with local community leaders throughout his campaign to hear their concerns and ideas.

“As a 21-year veteran I know a lot, but learning and understanding the needs of the people we protect and serve is ongoing. I am committed to making this department a great place to work and something our community can be proud of.”

Pitts and his wife, Maegan, have two children, Michael and Ora.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

