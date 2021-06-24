Lincoln Airport approves budget that includes property tax for first time since 1986

The Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday cemented its plans to start levying a property tax to pay for a major expansion and renovation of its passenger terminal.

The board approved a nearly $63 million fiscal year 2022 budget, which is nearly 60% larger than last year. That's due to $41.2 million in capital projects, the bulk of which will be spent on the terminal.

The airport expects to spend about $33.6 million over the next 12 months on the project, which will add about 35,000 square feet to the existing 58,000-square-foot building, consolidate its two security checkpoints into one and add airline gates.

The project overall is expected to cost roughly $55 million and take up to two years to complete. The rest of the cost will be in the 2023 budget.

Included in the budget is a 1.75-cent property tax levy, which would go into effect in January and last for 15 years. It would cost Lancaster County property owners $17.50 per $100,000 of valuation each year.

The property tax, the first the Airport Authority has levied since 1986, will pay off the bonds issued to finance the terminal work.