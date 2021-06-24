 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Airport approves budget that includes property tax for first time since 1986
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln Airport approves budget that includes property tax for first time since 1986

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LNK Next Project

The Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday approved a nearly $63 million budget for its 2022 fiscal year that includes a property tax to pay for an expansion and renovation of its passenger terminal.

 Alliiance, Courtesy image

The Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday cemented its plans to start levying a property tax to pay for a major expansion and renovation of its passenger terminal.

The board approved a nearly $63 million fiscal year 2022 budget, which is nearly 60% larger than last year. That's due to $41.2 million in capital projects, the bulk of which will be spent on the terminal.

The airport expects to spend about $33.6 million over the next 12 months on the project, which will add about 35,000 square feet to the existing 58,000-square-foot building, consolidate its two security checkpoints into one and add airline gates.

The project overall is expected to cost roughly $55 million and take up to two years to complete. The rest of the cost will be in the 2023 budget.

Airline plans to set up maintenance base at Lincoln Airport, adding up to 60 jobs

Included in the budget is a 1.75-cent property tax levy, which would go into effect in January and last for 15 years. It would cost Lancaster County property owners $17.50 per $100,000 of valuation each year.

The property tax, the first the Airport Authority has levied since 1986, will pay off the bonds issued to finance the terminal work.

The airport this week sold $56 million worth of bonds for the project, and the issuance went extremely well, said Jenny Ekeler, the airport's director of administration and finance.

She said the strong interest allowed the airport to get a 1.737% interest rate, slightly lower than expected.

Lincoln Airport terminal project is off the ground with a higher price tag of $54.8M

Airport Executive Director David Haring said the 1.75-cent levy, which is half of what the Airport Authority could levy, is unlikely to go up, but it could go down. The board does not plan to end the tax early, so the levy rate may be adjusted down in the future as property values go up.

Chad Lay, the airport's director of planning and development, said demolition work should start in a couple of weeks on the former administration area in the south part of the terminal, where the airport plans to make some temporary gate improvements to accommodate both of its airlines during construction.

Lay said more extensive work is scheduled to start in August, at which point the north half of the terminal will be completely closed off.

Airborne command center planes now operating out of Lincoln
Delta Airlines plans to resume flights in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News