Lincoln aims to bar dumping at recycling sites through new ordinance, renaming

Lincoln would rename its public recycling sites and add a ban on dumping or improperly recycling at the collection points under a proposal the City Council considered Monday.

The proposal would make it illegal to put recyclables anywhere but in the proper recycling container at one of the 19 city collection sites available to residents.

It would also ban dumping at the site or in the recycling container anything that can't be recycled.

The issue is compounded by difficulty in enforcing the law, city officials said.

Many sites are hosted by private businesses, and current city code makes that arrangement awkward, because the onus to clean up messes at the sites falls on the business hosting it, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Assistant Director of Utilities Donna Garden said.

The sites collect more than 7,000 tons of recyclable materials a year, according to the city.

But some people have dumped concrete, oil, pianos, tires, hot tubs and other garbage at the sites, she said.

