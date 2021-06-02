Lincoln 12-year-old one of first to get vaccine for his age group; trials going on for younger kids

The vaccines would then move to the FDA for emergency authorization, assuming the data shows the vaccine to be effective for kids those ages.

So what should parents (and grandparents) do in the meantime?

Scientists are still learning about whether people who are fully vaccinated can shed the virus, though it seems less likely, Simonsen said.

That means if everyone in a family is vaccinated with no symptoms, it’s OK to be together, unmasked.

“But there’s still a lot of room for personal choice there,” she said, if family members are immunocompromised, for instance.

In public, it’s safer for unvaccinated children to be masked. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children 2 and older wear masks — essentially at an age where they can take it off and put it on by themselves, she said.

In some cases, she said, parents or whole families will mask up when they go out in public — a way to be role models for their youngest kids.

Bottom line: it’s riskier for kids now, because communities are opening up and kids are still susceptible to the virus, though what’s happening in individual communities should also play into families’ decision.