Lifelong northwest Lincoln resident announces run for City Council

Brodey Weber, a lifelong resident of northwest Lincoln who ran against Sen. Mike Hilgers for a seat in the Legislature in 2020, on Wednesday announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Lincoln City Council.

Weber is the second candidate to announce a bid for the seat being vacated by Tammy Ward, the City Council chairwoman who has said she will not run for a second term.

Maggie Mae Squires, a Democrat, also has announced plans to run for the seat.

The primary election is April 4; the general election is May 2. Four district council seats are up for election.

Weber, a Democrat, is vice president of client relations for Mid America Casing Supply, a locally owned family tire warehouse business in Air Park.

“I’m running for the City Council because I have lived in Northwest Lincoln my entire life,” Weber said in his announcement. “From growing up in the Highlands to playing on the ballparks of Belmont, from going to school in Fallbrook to working in a warehouse in Air Park, I know what it is like to be raised here, to live here, to go to school here and to work here.”

He said his community appreciates leaders who bring two things to the table: good ideas and hard work.

“It is important now more than ever to choose public servants who can move past partisan gridlock to actually get results for the people they represent.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed Weber to the Keno/Human Services Advisory Board in 2020, and he is on the board of directors for the Highlands Neighborhood Association and is vice president of the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties board.

He is a member of Lincoln’s Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Group, participated in the Lincoln Public School’s Citizen’s Academy, and is a former assistant debate coach at Lincoln Southwest High School. He is also a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

He is attending Creighton University School of Law, where he expects to graduate in May with a concentration in business, commercial and tax law.

Weber earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2020. He received a community impact award from the UNL Communications Studies Department for his work on LB988 with State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks. LB988 would have made affirmative consent the standard for criminal sexual assault cases.

Weber attended elementary and middle school in northwest Lincoln and graduated from North Star High School in 2016.

He said his priorities as a council member would be improving roads in north Lincoln, supporting first responders and retaining young professionals through economic development.

Weber also proposes a collaboration between the state, city and county to reestablish an Air Park Economic Development Task Force.

He is endorsed by former state senator and City Councilman Ken Haar; former City Councilman Carl Eskeridge; current council members Ward and Sändra Washington; former City Council members DiAnna Schimek and Patte Newman; County Commissioner Christa Yoakum; state Sen. Danielle Conrad; State Board of Education Member Patsy Koch Johns; and Lincoln Public Schools board member Annie Mumgaard.

The Lincoln Journal Star's top photos from 2022