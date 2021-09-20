Lied Place Residences developers make case for additional TIF dollars

Developers of the Lied Place Residences and city officials made their case to the City Council on Monday for providing an additional $716,000 in tax-increment financing for what will be the second-tallest building in the city.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission recommended an amendment to the redevelopment agreement of the 20-story condo going up at 11th and Q streets that would increase the TIF dollars from $5 million to $5.7 million.

The City Council listened to the proposal Monday and will vote on it next week. No council members expressed any objections to the change.

Tax-increment financing allows developers to use the additional property tax dollars generated by a project to pay for certain elements, such as site acquisition, demolition, relocating utilities and increasing energy efficiency.

More than half of the extra TIF money will go to the city for streetscape enhancements and improvements to the adjoining parking garage, which Urban Development Director Dan Marvin has said will include elevator replacement and some possible work in lobby areas.

The developers will get an extra $250,000 to pay for increased costs for the building's facade.