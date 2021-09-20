 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lied Place Residences developers make case for additional TIF dollars
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lied Place Residences developers make case for additional TIF dollars

  • 0
Lied Place Residences, 8.4

Work on the 20-story Lied Place Residences topped out in early August. The first tenants could move in sometime in January.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Developers of the Lied Place Residences and city officials made their case to the City Council on Monday for providing an additional $716,000 in tax-increment financing for what will be the second-tallest building in the city.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission recommended an amendment to the redevelopment agreement of the 20-story condo going up at 11th and Q streets that would increase the TIF dollars from $5 million to $5.7 million.

The City Council listened to the proposal Monday and will vote on it next week. No council members expressed any objections to the change.

Tax-increment financing allows developers to use the additional property tax dollars generated by a project to pay for certain elements, such as site acquisition, demolition, relocating utilities and increasing energy efficiency.

More than half of the extra TIF money will go to the city for streetscape enhancements and improvements to the adjoining parking garage, which Urban Development Director Dan Marvin has said will include elevator replacement and some possible work in lobby areas.

The developers will get an extra $250,000 to pay for increased costs for the building's facade.

Lied Place Residences, at about 250 feet tall, has 35 condos and also will include some office space and a first-floor restaurant.

One of the developers told the planning commission last month that 75% of the condo units are sold, and there are commitments for about 40% of the office space. That includes the restaurant space, where he said a tenant has been identified but has not yet signed a lease.

Developers expect the first condo owners and some of the office tenants will be able to move in in January.

Developers accessing TIF dollars sell a bond or get a loan and then pay it back over the term of the agreement, either 15 or 20 years.

The extra TIF money for Lied Place Residences is available because of lower interest rates and increased construction costs, two of the factors that go into determining how much money will be available to developers.

City Parks and Recreation's 10-year facilities plan: a to-do list with not enough money to do it all
Two Air Park homeowners get to keep their addresses
City Hall: A small budget adjustment to help downtown businesses deal with a vexing problem

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News