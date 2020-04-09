Library due dates extended by a month

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due dates for books and movies checked out from Lincoln's library system received a one-month extension, the city announced Thursday.

Library materials were due May 1, so their return could assure no transmission of the coronavirus.

All checked out items now are due June 1.

Though library branches in the city remain closed to the public, materials can still be checked out from the libraries and arrangements made to pick them up at the door.

For more information, go to Lincolnlibraries.org.

