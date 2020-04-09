Library due dates extended by a month

Due dates for books and movies checked out from Lincoln's library system received a one-month extension, the city announced Thursday.
Library materials were due May 1, so their return could assure no transmission of the coronavirus.
All checked out items now are due June 1.
Though library branches in the city remain closed to the public, materials can still be checked out from the libraries and arrangements made to pick them up at the door.
For more information, go to Lincolnlibraries.org.
