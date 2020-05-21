Libraries to hold drive-up book drop-offs next two Fridays

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln City Libraries will collect returned books with drive-up book drop-offs beginning Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., staff at all library branches except the Williams Branch will take back books and put them in bins, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

The library system had previously instructed people not to return their books until the due date, which has been extended to July 1.

But on Friday, and again on May 29, library patrons can return their checked-out items to allow some materials to circulate to others who have placed a hold on them, the mayor said.

No walk-up returns will be allowed.

Returned items will sit in quarantine for three days before returning to circulation, she said.

The libraries continue to allow patrons to pick-up books at the branches.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

